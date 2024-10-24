Jose Mourinho's Hilarious Reaction to Andre Onana's Double Save
Manchester United goalkeeper André Onana pulled off an incredible double-save in UEFA Europa League action against Fenerbahçe.
Onana's stunning stops left former United boss José Mourinho stunned on the touchline. The former AS Roma and Tottenham Hotspur manager couldn't believe Onana denied his side from equalizing in the first half. Fenerbahçe would equalize later, however, through Youssef En-Nesyri.
The Portuguese boss was expecting to celebrate but instead was seen rather bewildered on the touchline.
The Mourinho show didn't stop there, though. The 61-year-old was sent off in the second half after arguing with the officials but he didn't go the Fenerbahçe dressing room and sat watching on in the stands.
Mourinho went to sit with supporters in the stands trying to relay coaching instructions and tactics to his staff despite being unable to stay on the touchline.