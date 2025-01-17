Kylian Mbappe, Endrick React After Real Madrid Copa del Rey Victory
Real Madrid needed extra time to defeat Celta Vigo in the Copa del Rey round of 16, but the extra half hour shouldn't overshadow some of the positives coming out of the match.
For one, Kylian Mbappe is finally looking like the player that was promised when Los Blancos signed the World Cup winner on a free transfer this past summer. The French striker opened the scoring in the 37th minute showcasing not only his elite pace and dribbling, but his finishing ability which was criticized after a rocky start.
JOIN SI SOCCER'S REAL MADRID WHATSAPP COMMUNITY - GET ALL THE LATEST NEWS AND ANALYSIS STRAIGHT TO YOUR PHONE
Mbappe took to Instagram after the game to celebrate the victory saying: "Con el escudo no se juega, ¡HalaMadrid!" Translated: "This badge is not to be played with. Hala Madrid!" As the Frenchman continues to settle into life in Spain, it's clear he understands the weight of the badge on his shirt. Expectations of challenging each year in Spain and the Champions League weigh heavy on Real Madrid, but Mbappe is starting to look like the superstar he is.
Not only that, but Endrick impressed off the bench coming on as a substitute in the second half. Endrick scored the go-ahead goal in extra time and a second in the dying minutes to put Celta Vigo out of sight.
Kylian Mbappe, Endrick React After Real Madrid Copa del Rey Victory
Endrick also dedicated his two goals to Antonio Rudiger citing the positive impact the German defender has been on him since he joined the club.
Much has been made so far this season about not only Real Madrid's injury crisis, but also Carlo Ancelotti's hesitancy to play younger players like Arda Guler and Endrick. After positive performances from both to secure a place in the quarterfinals, Ancelotti might be more willing to give the two more minutes.
Ancelotti praised both Endrick and Guler after the game as well, so perhaps more game time is on the horizon for two of Real Madrid's bright, young stars.