Kylian Mbappé's Five Best Career Hat Tricks So Far
Kylian Mbappé clinched his first hat-trick for Real Madrid in their 3-0 La Liga win away at Real Valladolid on Saturday, his first for the club since joining from Paris Saint-Germain PSG last summer.
Since making his professional debut as a 16-year-old for Monaco in October 2015, the forward has now scored 20 hat tricks throughout his career and scored his first two in the principality for Monaco.
Upon joining PSG in August 2017 in an eventual £165.7 million ($207m) move, Mbappé scored 14 hat-tricks in his seven years in the French capital and has scored three hat-tricks for France since making his full international debut against Luxembourg in March 2017.
Here are five of the best hat-tricks from Mbappé's career so far.
1. Monaco vs. Rennes - Dec. 14, 2016
Mbappé's first career hat-trick came at the tender age of 17 in Monaco's 7-0 Coupe de la Ligue victory over Rennes.
His first goal came after 11 minutes when he coolly slotted the ball past goalkeeper Paul Nardi with a sidefooted finish that has now become a trademark finish for him a la Thierry Henry, another former Monaco great.
The then teenager's second goal saw him poke the ball over the goalline a few yards from goal with a poacher's finish before his tap-in in the second half clinched the forward's first career treble.
This was the season Mbappé announced himself to the world with 26 goals in all competitions, as part of a very talented Monaco team that beat PSG to the Ligue 1 title, while reaching the Champions League semi-finals.
2. PSG v Lyon - Oct 7 2018
After his stellar breakout 2016-17 season with Monaco, Mbappé made the move back to his native Paris in August 2017 and secured the domestic treble in his first season at the club. On top of that, the forward played a starring role in France's 2018 World Cup triumph, scoring three goals during the tournament, including one in the final.
Then, a few months later, Mbappé achieved another incredible career milestone before the age of 20: Scoring four goals for the first time within 13 minutes of PSG's 5-0 demolition of Lyon.
The forward's first goal saw him drive a low shot off the inside of the post before he tapped in his second five minutes later. His third goal saw the then-teenager assuredly plant the ball high above goalkeeper Anthony Lopes in a one-on-one situation to clinch his first hat-trick for PSG. And Mbappé celebrated this momentous evening by smashing in a fourth goal from a blocked Neymar shot.
3. Barcelona v. PSG - Feb 16 2021
This arguably is Mbappé's best hat-trick to date, and it perhaps felt significant that he managed this against a Barcelona side that contained his future teammate Lionel Messi.
His first goal provided PSG with a precious first-half equalizer, blasting the ball past Marc-Andre ter Stegen at his near post, after Messi opened the scoring in the 20th minute.
The forward then doubled his tally for the evening, firing in a loose ball in the penalty area after a Barcelona clearance fell to the Frenchman's feet.
And with PSG 3-1 up and firmly in control of this Champions League round of 16 tie, Mbappé sealed a memorable hat-trick at the Camp Nou with a beautiful curled finish high past ter Stegen with five minutes left.
4. Argentina vs. France - Dec. 18 2022
If Mbappé's hat-trick against Barcelona was his best to date, then his hat-trick against Argentina in the 2022 FIFA World Cup final was the most iconic one of his career thus far.
Lionel Messi once again was on the pitch while this took place, this time playing for an Argentina side that raced into a 2-0 lead in the first half before Mbappé converted a penalty in the 80th minute, reducing the deficit for the reigning champions.
And just a minute later, France's number 10 turned the match on its head with an outstanding volley that fizzed past Emiliano Martinez to send the match into extra time.
Mbappé then dispatched his second penalty of the evening in the 118th minute to cancel out Messi's goal in extra time before France's eventual penalty shootout defeat. He became the first player to score a hat-trick in a World Cup final since England's Geoff Hurst in 1966, while also securing the tournament's Golden Boot with his eight goals in Qatar.
5. Montpellier vs. PSG - Mar 17. 2024
This was the last of Mbappé's 14 hat-tricks in a PSG shirt, and those who witnessed it live at the Stade de la Mosson were treated to some spectacular finishes from the forward.
His first goal saw him steer the ball low into the bottom right corner to put PSG in front before the Parisians contrived to surrender their two-goal lead by half-time.
Mbappé though restored the visitors' advantage shortly after the break with a gorgeous curled strike from the edge of the box that crashed off the underside of the crossbar into the net. And his final PSG hat-trick was completed when his close-range finish was rifled past goalkeeper Dimitry Bertraud, after capitalizing on Vitinha's quick free-kick.
