Real Madrid to Announce Kylian Mbappé Signing This Week, per Report
Real Madrid are set to announce new signing Kylian Mbappé sometime this week, according to ESPN.
Mbappé, 25, will join Madrid on a free transfer from Paris Saint-Germain. He reportedly agreed to a five-year deal worth $16.2 million a season, including a roughly $163 million signing bonus.
The French star forward appeared to tell France President Emmanuel Macron at France’s national team training camp that his move to Madrid will be announced Monday night. Mbappé, a 2018 World Cup champion, is currently away on international duty ahead of this summer’s Euros.
Mbappé’s long-anticipated move comes after years of interest from Real Madrid, who courted the striker in 2017 and again in ‘22. In February, Mbappé informed PSG he planned to leave the club when his contract expired at the end of the season.
Mbappé won 15 trophies during his seven-year stint at PSG, including six Ligue 1 titles. He finished the 2023-24 Ligue 1 campaign with 27 goals and seven assists.
Madrid just won its 15th Champions League trophy in a 2-0 win over Borussia Dortmund on Saturday.