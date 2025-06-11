LAFC at the Club World Cup: Opponents, Key Players, Everything You Need to Know
LAFC didn’t have the FIFA Club World Cup on their radar to start the season. Still, they are ready to take on the world’s best after a surprise qualification to the tournament, replacing Club Léon after defeating Club América in a one-match playoff.
The Black and Gold trailed in the final few minutes of their qualifying match, but got a 89th-minute tying goal from Igor Jesus, before Denis Bouanga scored in extra time to send them to the tournament.
They took the vacant spot in Group D after Club Léon were disqualified due to FIFA’s multi-club ownership rules. Léon’s owners, Gurpo Pachuco, also have a different team in the tournament, CF Pachuca.
LAFC lost to Léon in the 2023 Concacaf Champions Cup Final, earning their spot in the last-minute qualification game.
Due to their late inclusion, LAFC will not host any home games. Instead, they will face Premier League heavyweights Chelsea, ES Tunis and Brazilian giants Flamengo across Nashville, Atlanta and Orlando.
LAFC Club World Cup Group Stage Schedule
- June 16 vs. Chelsea (3:00 pm ET - Mercedes-Benz Stadium, Atlanta)
- June 20 vs. ES Tunis (6:00 pm ET - GEODIS Park, Nashville)
- June 24 vs. Flamengo (9:00 pm ET - Camping World Stadium, Orlando)
How LAFC Got Here
LAFC qualified for the Club World Cup after beating Club América 2–1 in a one-match playoff to decide which team would replace Liga MX’s Club Léon. To get into that match, LAFC lost the 2023 Concacaf Champions Cup Final to Léon.
LAFC's Key Players
Denis Bouanga—With 20 goals in each of the last two seasons, the former MLS Golden Boot winner is the talismanic force behind LAFC. The goal to send them to the Club World Cup is one of the many high-profile markers the Gabon international has scored for the Black and Gold through his time on the west coast.
Mark Delgado—A veteran MLS midfielder, Delgado has become the heartbeat of LAFC’s midfield after joining from the MLS Cup-winning rival LA Galaxy. A well-rounded piece in the center of the park, he’s played in 324 MLS matches.
Aaron Long— Wearing the armband for LAFC, Long holds down the backline and brings experience, leaning on his time with the U.S. men’s national team as well as his 201 MLS matches between LAFC, Seattle Sounders and New York Red Bulls.
Nathan Ordaz—The 21-year-old has been the central piece of LAFC’s attack this season, taking the role that once seemed destined for former France international Olivier Giroud, who has been relegated to the role of supersub. This season, Ordaz has five goals in 20 matches in all competitions.
Hugo Lloris—The longtime France national team goalkeeper has maintained his form in MLS, becoming one of the league’s premier goalkeepers with 17 clean sheets in 57 regular season matches.
How are LAFC Doing This Season?
LAFC got their season started early as one of the MLS teams in the Concacaf Champions Cup, but did not let the competition derail their regular season. After a slower-than-expected start, they have hit form with Bouanga leading their attack with eight regular-season goals heading into the Club World Cup.
Yet, the Club World Cup comes at the right time. After a slightly slower start to the season, LAFC have picked things up and strung together a 10-match unbeaten streak across all competitions.
Currently, they sit fifth in the Western Conference on 26 points after 16 games and will hope to carry that momentum into the Club World Cup. At the same time, this season holds emotional significance, as head coach Steve Cherundolo is set to leave the club after the MLS Cup Playoffs.
Who are LAFC’s Group Opponents?
Chelsea (England)—One of the most successful clubs in the world, Chelsea enter the Club World Cup after a fourth-place finish in the Premier League and a European Conference League title. Led by England international Cole Palmer and Argentina World Cup winner Enzo Fernandez, they will undoubtedly be the biggest challenge for LAFC this summer.
ES Tunis (Tunisia)—With 34 league titles to their name, ES Tunis are one of Africa’s most successful clubs and qualified as the best CAF team in the four-year ranking. They completed as the CAF representative at the previous iteration of the Club World Cup and claimed wins in fifth-place matches against Chivas Guadalajara and Al-Sadd.
Flamengo (Brazil)—Flamengo come to the Club World Cup as the 2022 Copa Libertadores champions and are one of the best teams in the Brazilian top flight. This season, they sit atop the table after 11 matches, and have added former Arsenal midfielder Jorginho to their ranks for the tournament.
Why You Should Cheer for LAFC
They didn’t expect to be here! LAFC had to adjust their plans on the fly to accommodate a berth in the Club World Cup, and they did it dramatically. They should have some good travelling support too, given the 3252’s dedication across the league.
How to Watch LAFC at the FIFA Club World Cup
Every match of the Club World Cup, including LAFC's, are available for free on DAZN.