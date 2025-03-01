LAFC Predicted Lineup vs. New York City FC: MLS
For just the third time ever, New York City FC are playing the visitor to LAFC at BMO Stadium as two of the biggest clubs in MLS clash on Matchday 2.
LAFC won at home to open their season last Saturday, with Jeremy Ebobise scoring a curling shot for the lone goal in a 1-0 victory over Minnesota United. Meanwhile, NYCFC drew 10-man Inter Miami CF 2–2 in Miami and will be looking for their first win of the season.
While NYCFC had a whole week off, LAFC played the Colorado Rapids at home midweek in Concacaf Champions Cup action, pushing past them and into the Round of 16 against reigning Leagues Cup champions, Columbus Crew SC.
First, though, it’s a big Matchday 2 clash. Here’s how LAFC could line up as they look for a third straight win in all competitions.
LAFC Predcited Lineup vs. New York City FC (4-3-3)
GK: Hugo Lloris—The French goalkeeper has kept two clean sheets in a row against Minnesota United and the Colorado Rapids in MLS and the Concacaf Champions Cup this season.
RB: Sergi Palencia—The Spanish right back played all 90 minutes for LAFC in their midweek Champions Cup win over Colorado.
CB: Marlon—The Spanish right back played all 90 minutes for LAFC in their midweek Champions Cup win over Colorado.
CB: Aaron Long—A staple of USMNT rosters for several years, Aaron Long had a long history of playing NYCFC in the Hudson River Derby as a member of the New York Red Bulls from 2016-2022.
LB: Ryan Hollingshead—A veteran American defender, Holingshead had an impressive showing with two passes into the final third against Colorado.
CM: Mark Delgado—One of the few players to play for Chivas USA, LA Galaxy and LAFC, Mark Delgado scored his first goal for the Black and Gold in Champions Cup midweek action.
CM: Igor Jesus—Just 21 years old, the Brazilian central midfielder made nine passes into the final third and had 77 touches in his MLS debut against Minnesota United.
CM: Timothy Tillman—Tillman, who was born in Germany, has represented the USMNT once and made six recoveries in his season debut against Minnesota.
RW: David Martinez—A bright young prospect for LAFC, the 19-year-old Venezuelan had three successful dribbles in the opening weekend of MLS action.
ST: Jeremy Ebobisse—One of the best players to come out of the MLS SuperDraft, Ebobisse scored the first goal of the 30th MLS season.
LW: Denis Bouanga—The 2023 MLS Golden Boot winner, Bouanga has scored 20 goals in each of the last two seasons.