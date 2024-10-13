LAFC Predicted Lineup vs. Vancouver Whitecaps: MLS
LAFC return to action this weekend to take on Vancouver Whitecaps in a Western Conference showdown at BC Place.
The Sunday-night clash is just one of two MLS matches taking place this weekend with Columbus Crew playing host to New England Revolution on Saturday prior to the last matchay of the regular season, Decision Day, on Oct. 19.
The Black and Gold remain in contention for the number one seed in the Western Conference thanks to their three straight league wins over FC Cincinnati, St. Louis CITY and Sporting Kansas City. Steve Cherundolo's team sits in second place in the Western Conference with 58 points, six points off first-placed rivals LA Galaxy.
Since LAFC has a game in hand over the Galaxy, it must win against Vancouver if it hopes to claim the top spot in the West come Decision Day.
Cherundolo could look to stick with his 3-4-3 setup that helps provide defensive stability away from home while also allowing the team to race forward on counter attacks. It wouldn't be a huge surprise for Cherundolo to pick a similar starting lineup that got the job done last time out against SKC.
Here's how LAFC could lineup against the Whitecaps in MLS action.
LAFC LAFC Predicted Lineup vs. Vancouver Whitecaps (3-4-3)
GK: Hugo Lloris—The former Tottenham Hotspur captain looks to build on his league-leading 12 clean sheets to lift LAFC to three points.
CB: Marlon—LAFC's newest signing could make his full debut after coming off the bench for his first three appearances for the team. Cherundolo will want him up to speed as soon as possible with Jesús Murillo's knee injury.
CB: Maxime Chanot—The 34-year-old starts in the center of the back-three, keeping everything in check for the Black and Gold.
CB: Aaron Long—Long keeps his place on the left-hand side of the defense, looking to his good recent run of form.
RWB: Cristian Olivera—The young Uruguayan continues to impress as a right-wing back rather than a right-winger after Cherundolo's tweak to the team.
CM: Timothy Tillman—Tillman is coming off back-to-back solid performances that helped LAFC clinch six vital points. His recent showings keep Eduard Atuesta out of the team.
CM: Lewis O'Brien—The Nottingham Forest loanee is practically a nailed-on starter in Cherundolo's midfield. The former D.C. United player looks to make his eighth MLS start since joining the team back in the summer.
LWB: Ryan Hollingshead—Hollingshead is still one of the best attacking full-backs in MLS despite being on the back-end of his career. Cherundolo typically gets the best out of him when he plays as a wing-back rather than a full-back.
RW: David Martínez—The talented 18-year-old winger is catching fire at the right time for the Black and Gold just before the start of MLS Cup playoffs.
ST: Olivier Giroud—The former France international is still searching for his first MLS goal since joining as a free agent. He'll look to get off the mark in MLS play against one of the better defenses in the league.
LW: Denis Bouanga—The reigning Golden Boot winner still has a chance at retaining the goalscoring award but he'll need to be even more clinical in front of goal to overtake the current leader, Christian Benteke.