LAFC Re-signs Club Legend Ahead of 2024 MLS Cup Playoffs
Major League Soccer team LAFC re-signed club legend Carlos Vela ahead of the upcoming MLS Cup Playoffs.
Vela returns to BMO Stadium where he quickly became one of the best players in MLS history. The 35-year-old played a crucial role in LAFC's 2022 MLS Cup win as well as the team's Supporters' Shield triumphs in 2019 and 2022.
The former Mexican national team player returns to an LAFC team that is loaded with attacking quality. Vela is already familiar with Denis Bouanga, Mateusz Bogusz, and Cristian Olivera. He's yet to share the pitch with former Chelsea, Arsenal and AC Milan striker Olivier Giroud and talented youngster David Martinez.
Vela notably set a new record for goals in an MLS regular season with 34 strikes during the 2019 season in which he was named league MVP. The former Arsenal and Real Sociedad forward was the team's first signing ahead of its debut 2018 season and went on to achieve legendary status after becoming LAFC's record scorer, assists and appearances leader years later.
Vela is under contract with LAFC through the remainder of the 2024 campaign with an option for the 2025 MLS season.
"Carlos has played such an instrumental role in the success we have enjoyed at LAFC both on and off the field," the club's Co-President and General Manager John Thorrington said in a release.
"He means so much to our club, our fans and our city. It was important to everyone involved to have him return to LAFC, and we are thrilled that he will be back in Black & Gold."
"Los Angeles and the LAFC fans are very important to me and my family. LAFC is a special club, and I am proud of what we have built here. I am excited to return to LAFC and try to help the team achieve great things in any way that I can," Vela said.
LAFC are coming off a 4-2 defeat in El Tráfico in which it threw away a 2-0 halftime lead. Despite the letdown in the derby match against LA Galaxy, Steve Cherundolo's team remains in second place in the Western Conference standings with seven matches to go in the regular season.