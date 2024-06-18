Landon Donovan Had Honest Explanation For His Weird Hairdo at Euro 2024
U.S. soccer legend Landon Donovan is working as analyst for Fox Sports during the Euro 2024 tournament and he went viral during Monday's broadcast with fans wondering what was going on with his hair during a pregame segment before the France-Austria match.
In case you missed it, Donovan had a the lower part of his head shaved but still had some hair on the left side of his head.
One of his former MLS teammates, Mike Magee, texted Donovan with some jokes about his hair (good friends are the best!). Donovan then explained he recently had a hair transplant procedure done and was told that it wouldn't show up on camera.
Here are those texts:
Donovan followed that up with a tweet of his own on Tuesday:
Good on Donovan for having some fun with this, uh, hairy situation.