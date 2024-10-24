Lionel Messi's Best Goals From the 2024 MLS Regular Season
Lionel Messi didn't disappoint in his first full season in Major League Soccer.
The Argentine featured in only 19 matches from a possible 34-match regular season for Inter Miami due to injury, but he still managed to conjure up 20 goals to lead his side to the greatest regular season in MLS history.
Messi's 20 goals were joint-second in MLS alongside teammate Luis Suárez and LAFC winger Denis Bouanga. The 37-year-old continues to play at a very high level as Miami eye MLS Cup glory this December having already won the Supporters' Shield.
Here are Messi's five best goals from the 2024 MLS regular season.
5. Sporting Kansas City - April 13, 2024
In one of the highest-attended games in MLS history, Messi and crew put on a show at Arrowhead Stadium against Sporting Kansas City.
Messi had just enough time to look and unleash a rocket of an effort into the far corner past Tim Meila en route to Miami picking up three points on the road.
4. Philadelphia Union - Sept. 14, 2024
Look away, Kai Wagner.
Messi turned the German defender inside out with a brilliant piece of individual skill before showcasing his composure in front of goal with a rare finish on his right foot.
3. Charlotte FC - Sept. 28, 2024
The last thing any team should do is leave Messi unmarked near the top of its own 18-yeard box.
Well, that's exactly what Charlotte FC did in this scenario and it worked out exactly as you might've thought. Charlotte failed to close down Messi and he made them pay with a curling effort from distance to help earn a point at home for his team.
2. Columbus Crew - Oct. 2, 2024
Messi only scored one goal from a direct free kick during the regular season and it was pretty important striker as it helped clinch the Supporters' Shield trophy.
The Barcelona legend stepped and curled a fantastic effort around the Columbus Crew wall as Patrick Schulte was rooted to the spot.
1. New England Revolution - Oct. 19, 2024
Messi's first goal that was part of his first MLS hat trick was another piece of brilliance from the eight-time Ballon d'Or winner.
Upon receiving the back-heel pass from Suárez, Messi shook off the would-be Revolution defender with a quick feint before firing home an unstoppable effort from outside of the box.