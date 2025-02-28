Lionel Messi Gives Expectations for Inter Miami CF and MLS in Busy 2025 Schedule
Even at 37 years old, Inter Miami CF’s Lionel Messi doesn’t need many days off as he strives for North American silverware.
In just three competitive matches in 2025, Messi has already scored two goals and two assists. Miami beat Sporting Kansas City in the Concacaf Champions Cup and drew New York City 2-2 with 10 men in its MLS season opener.
Ahead of Sunday's match against Houston Dynamo, head coach Javier Mascherano told reporters that the veteran superstar will continue training regularly as they prepare for their fourth match in two weeks.
“Leo is fine, he is normal, and he will train normally like all his teammates," Mascherano said in Spanish on Friday, with his side set to play three games in six days. “There are not two equal situations. We have to put everything in context. We played in a knockout round. We started the season in Kansas, where the Champions [Cup] is an important competition for us.”
Messi played 90 minutes in the first leg, scoring on a frigid night in Kansas City, before playing the entire match and contributing two assists in Miami’s MLS opener on Saturday. In Wednesday’s second leg against SKC, Messi scored another in 69 minutes as Miami advanced.
JOIN SI SOCCER'S INTER MIAMI WHATSAPP COMMUNITY - GET ALL THE LATEST NEWS AND ANALYSIS STRAIGHT TO YOUR PHONE
Miami will continue in the Champions Cup and MLS as they get set for a Round of 16 Concacaf Champions Cup matchup with Jamaica’s Cavalier FC, which will coincide with three separate MLS contests.
All before they take on the FIFA Club World Cup as one of two MLS representatives in the summer.
Messi is expected to continue playing significant minutes. However, Mascherano did not confirm whether the same will apply to other former FC Barcelona superstars, such as Luis Suarez, Jordi Alba, and Sergio Busquets.
Messi's big goals with Miami
While Messi has already won two trophies with Inter Miami, he has bigger goals beyond the 2023 Leagues Cup and 2024 Supporters’ Shield, in which Inter Miami set an all-time MLS single-season points record with 74.
On Friday, Apple Music released a sit-down interview with Messi and Zane Lowe, where he spoke about his journey to MLS and his future goals with the Herons.
"The truth is that I always had it in my mind to play in MLS," Messi said in Spanish, locked into a contract through the end of 2025. "I felt called to come to Inter because it's a club that's growing, that's very new, with a few years as a club, and I like the idea of coming and helping the club to become a more significant club.
“I also knew it was a city my family and I would enjoy, although I didn’t know it so well because I had come only a few times. I knew about it because I have family and friends that visited and visited the city, and I thought it was the right time, and I don’t regret it.”
Despite his success so far, becoming the fastest player to reach 40 goal contributions in league history, the World Cup champion and all-time most decorated player wants to bring an MLS Cup to Miami, especially after their 2024 MLS Cup Playoff heartbreak at the hands of Atlanta United.
"I think that’s the objective that has to remain, to aspire to get titles, keep helping the club to grow and that the youth emerging from the club have the chance to keep showing up and keep playing for Inter Miami in MLS,” he said. “We want to give the opportunity to those who have a dream and fight to achieve it. I think that’s the path.”
With hopes of a second Supporters’ Shield, a Club World Cup and an MLS Cup title in 2025, Messi has work to do at Inter Miami, with the club not only relying on him and his veteran friends but also young talents in Telasco Segovia and Benjamin Cremaschi, among others.
“The team we have today is built to try to win a championship,” he said. “I think there was a good adaptation from the boys that came and with the young players that the club that the team has.”