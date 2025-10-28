Lionel Messi Pushes for Key Change to Help MLS Reach New Heights
Inter Miami forward Lionel Messi has challenged Major League Soccer to relax its rules on spending in pursuit of wider growth across the league.
Salary caps and unique regulations in terms of squad building have long sparked confusion among non-U.S. audiences despite the positive intentions behind the rules, which are designed to encourage parity across the competition—a clear difference compared to the biggest soccer leagues in Europe and elsewhere.
Key league officials, including commissioner Don Garber, have publicly supported MLS’ financial regulations, but Messi believes the league will only reach its true potential if those spending restrictions are softened.
“Well, for starters, every team should have the opportunity to bring in players and sign whoever each team wants—without limitations or rules for players to bring them in,” Messi told NBC when asked how he would change MLS.
“I don’t think that today all teams in the United States, all clubs, have the power to do that, and I think that if they were given the freedom, many more important players would come and help the growth of the United States.”
Messi: It’s Time to Help MLS Reach New Heights
“I think so,” was Messi’s honest admission when asked whether he had helped grow soccer in the United States since his arrival in 2023.
The former Barcelona and Paris Saint-Germain star recently completed arguably the greatest regular season in MLS history, racking up 29 goals and 16 assists in just 28 games for Miami, who are now among the favorites to win MLS Cup later this year.
Messi, who hopes to take his talents all the way to the 2026 World Cup next summer, was eager to praise Miami for taking the financial risk of building a team around him, pointing to the team’s global prominence as evidence behind his calls for relaxed spending rules.
“Today, the Inter Miami brand is very strong, not only in the United States but also globally,” Messi said. “I think the club made a huge change and grew in every way, both athletically and institutionally, and I think it still has a lot more to grow and continue to improve in every way.
“I think that growing soccer in the United States is possible. I think there are still big changes to be made so that teams can continue to grow, but I think there is a very important foundation in place where teams are prepared and want that growth, and I think it’s time to do it.”