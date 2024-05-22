Jürgen Klopp Was Visibly Moved By Mountain of Letters From Liverpool Fans
Jürgen Klopp no longer has the big job of managing Liverpool, which means he has more free time to catch up on his correspondence. And he has a lot of it as Reds fans have dumped boatloads of appreciative letters in his little cubby. They are understandably appreciative after Klopp brought Liverpool back to championship form over the past decade, capturing one Premier League title, one Champions League crown, an FA Cup, two EFL Cups, the Community Shield, a UEFA Super Cup and a Fifa Club World Cup.
The club posted a very nice video of Klopp combing through the mountain of messages he's received recently and it's easy to see the effect the kindness has had on him. At various times he's moved by the support, perhaps knowing that he's firmly entrenched himself in a deep history.
Klopp revealed that if he responded to even one percent of the letter that he'd be doing that for years but shared that he does try to read everything. Liverpool fans would love if they have cause to share a similar outpouring for Arne Slot, who was confirmed as the new boss this week, in ten years' time.