Liverpool's Luis Diaz Reveals His Three Biggest Soccer Idols

Liverpool's Luis Diaz Reveals His Three Favorite Players of All Time
Luis Díaz has established himself at Liverpool as one of the Premier League's premier wingers.
Signing for the Reds in 2022, the 28-year-old is a key player in Arne Slot's title charge providing eight goals and two assists as a striker and left winger this season. Brought in as an eventual successor to Sadio Mané and Roberto Firmino, Díaz continues to play his part in a season chasing major silverware.
Speaking exclusively with Sports Illustrated, Díaz detailed his three favorite players in the game.
"Leo Messi because I grew up watching him play. Neymar... incredible player. I would try to imitate him. And the third player would be Mohamed Salah. Incredible. He's a machine. He has a great mentality. You know something will happen when he has the ball, he will either get an assist or score a goal in any game, and he has that mentality that in the next game, he will score a couple more. These are the players that help you grow and you enjoy watching them."
Díaz further elaborated on Salah and the iconic Liverpool front three dating back to when he first arrived at the club.
"I remember during my first year here, Liverpool's front three was Bobby, Sadio and Mo Salah. You obviously learn so much. These are players that even though they've won everything, they still try to teach you. 'You can improve here,' or 'Take your shot like this.' Those small details make all the difference and of course you still need to work on that on the pitch. There are many ways to work on it and improve your finishing, how to reach the goal better, and all of those small things that make a lot of sense."
Díaz further detailed how important players like goalkeeper Alisson Becker were to him settling in at the club after his move from €45 million (~$46.5 million) move from FC Porto.
The Colombian forward has already matched his season-high in Premier League goals for Liverpool already through 22 games. While he faces competition internally from the likes of Darwin Núñez, he continues to be an important piece in Slot's starting lineup every week.
This interview was conducted in conjunction with Adidas