Liverpool Player Ratings vs. Man City: Woeful Reds Undo Recent Resurgence
Liverpool were cast aside by Manchester City in the Premier League on Sunday afternoon, with the visitors succumbing to a 3–0 defeat at the Etihad.
Some suggested that the champions had gotten over their autumnal blip after winning back-to-back games, but their performance in Manchester was pitiful, particularly in the first half.
The Reds improved after the restart, having fallen 2–0 behind on the stroke of half-time, but Jérémy Doku’s sumptuous strike from range after the hour mark killed the contest and allowed chants of “Blue Moon” to ring around a jubilant Etihad.
It was thus City who took advantage of Arsenal’s slip-up at Sunderland, with Liverpool now eight points adrift of the Gunners in eighth.
Liverpool Player Ratings vs. Man City (4-2-3-1)
GK: Giorgi Mamardashvili—5.5: The penalty save was brilliant, and he wasn’t to blame for any of the concessions, but he’s struggling to instil any sort of serenity in Liverpool’s backline.
RB: Conor Bradley—6.5: After coping so well with Vinicius Junior, Bradley was given the runaround by Doku on Sunday afternoon. Despite Doku’s brilliance, the right back at least played with a semblance of vigour.
CB: Ibrahima Konaté—5.5: It’s been an up-and-down season for Konaté so far, and this performance certainly fell into the latter camp. Messy.
CB: Virgil van Dijk—5.7: A performance which uncharacteristically lacked authority. Van Dijk was poor.
LB: Andy Robertson—6.3: Involved in the major controversy of the first half, and was harshly penalised. Guilty of giving Matheus Nunes too much time to deliver for Haaland’s opener.
CM: Ryan Gravenberch—5.4: Forced out to the right to make up for Mohamed Salah’s out-of-possession “cheating,” but was unable to provide the necessary stability. Produced one or two lovely passes after the restart to progress play.
CM: Alexis Mac Allister—5.3: The Argentine was excellent in the week, but hopeless here. A performance full of aimless passes, and he struggled to win a duel. Slot should’ve turned to Curtis Jones sooner.
RW: Mohamed Salah—6.3: Shackled by young Nico O’Reilly for the most part and missed a one-on-one with just over 10 minutes to go.
AM: Dominik Szoboszlai—6.3: Liverpool’s midfield was dragged all over the place in the first half, and Szoboszlai was lost at sea as a result. Offered some thrust in the second period.
LW: Florian Wirtz—6.2: The German enjoyed his best night yet at Anfield on Tuesday, but this was a showing from Wirtz that Liverpool supporters have quickly grown familiar (and concerned) with.
ST: Hugo Ekitiké—5.8: Departed before the hour mark without having a kick.
Substitute
Rating (Out of 10)
Milos Kerkez (56’ for Robertson)
6.3
Cody Gakpo (56’ for Ekitiké)
6.4
Curtis Jones (74’ for Mac Allister)
5.9
Federico Chiesa (83’ for Wirtz
N/A
Joe Gomez (83’ for Bradley)
N/A
Subs not used: Freddie Woodman (GK), Wataru Endo, Rio Ngumoha, Alexander Isak.
Man City (4-1-4-1)
Starting XI: Gianluigi Donnarumma; Matheus Nunes, Rúben Dias, Joško Gvardiol, Nico O’Reilly; Nico González; Bernardo Silva, Phil Foden, Rayan Cherki, Jérémy Doku; Erling Haaland.
Subs used: Savinho, Omar Marmoush.
Liverpool Player of the Match: Jérémy Doku (Man City)
Player of the Match: Conor Bradley
Man City 3–0 Liverpool: How It Unfolded at the Etihad
A dominant performance in the week against Real Madrid convinced Slot to name an unchanged team in Manchester, with Liverpool searching for back-to-back wins at the Etihad.
While their performance on this ground last season boasted the conviction of a champion, Slot’s side were distinctly inferior to their hosts in the first half of Sunday’s duel.
Pep Guardiola’s technicians made light work of a passive Liverpool press, and an astute out-of-possession plan from ex-Reds assistant Pep Lijnders often forced the visitors into a state of inertia. They looked set to fall behind early when City were handed a penalty following an intervention from the video assistant referee (VAR), as goalkeeper Giorgi Mamardashvili was penalised for clipping Doku.
However, the Georgian atoned with an excellent save to deny Erling Haaland from 12 yards.
Some may have projected Mamardashvili’s heroics to enliven the sleepy Reds, but there was no improvement and City cashed in. A 20-pass sequence culminated in Haaland’s rather fortuitous opener, with Ibrahima Konaté flicking a clearance perfectly onto the striker’s forehead.
Liverpool’s sole moment of satisfaction in the opening period was refuted by the linesman’s flag, as Virgil van Dijk’s equaliser was ruled out for a perceived Andy Robertson interference, even though the Scot wasn’t in Gianluigi Donnarumma’s line of sight.
It was a harsh call, and the champions failed to harness the moment as a source of momentum, with City continuing to assert control against a team that simply looked leggy and bereft of intent. Smelling blood, the hosts doubled their lead through a deflected Nico González strike from distance. Van Dijk’s tame touch on the way through epitomised Liverpool’s sorry opening 45 minutes.
The way was surely up for the visitors after the restart, and they did begin the second half with a renewed sense of purpose. Liverpool found ways of stretching City’s press to access the space in behind, but after Rúben Dias expertly denied Mohamed Salah from potentially halving Liverpool’s deficit and Cody Gakpo missed a gilt-edge chance, the unplayable Doku took the game beyond the Reds with a marvellous finish from range.
Guardiola was content with the Reds enjoying much of the ball for the remainder of the contest, and Liverpool did craft a few dangerous moments in the final 30 minutes without seriously threatening a major resurgence. Their first shot on target wasn’t recorded until the 76th minute, when Donnarumma parried away a fierce Dominik Szoboszlai drive.
Salah also dinked an effort past the post when one-on-one with the Italian, and that chance would prove to be Liverpool’s last of note in their concerning defeat.
Man City vs. Liverpool Half-Time Stats
Statistic
Man City
Liverpool
Possession
57%
43%
Expected Goals (xG)
1.20
0.14
Total Shots
6
3
Shots on Target
4
0
Big Chances
1
0
Passing Accuracy
84%
84%
Fouls Committed
6
7
Corners
6
1
Man City vs. Liverpool Full Time Stats
Statistic
Man City
Liverpool
Possession
49%
51%
Expected Goals (xG)
1.60
0.71
Total Shots
14
7
Shots on Target
6
1
Big Chances
1
2
Passing Accuracy
83%
86%
Fouls Committed
14
15
Corners
7
7