Liverpool Sweating Over Mohamed Salah AFCON Clash With Egypt—Report
Liverpool are reportedly braced for another collision with Egypt officials over their plans for star forward Mohamed Salah ahead of the Africa Cup of Nations.
The tournament kicks off on Dec. 21 and Liverpool are well aware they will lose Salah for the festive period, but the biggest controversy surrounds Egypt’s preparations for the tournament and the role Salah will play.
A training camp is expected to begin on Dec. 8, with a pre-tournament friendly against Nigeria booked in six days later. Egypt are likely to want Salah to spend as long as possible with the team, while Liverpool hope to delay his release for as long as possible.
Officials from Liverpool and Egypt clashed over this very issue two years ago and, according to the Daily Mail, are set to butt heads once again.
Salah, for his part, is said to be keen to delay his arrival to the training camp in favour of playing as many games for Liverpool as possible. The Reds face a tough Champions League trip to Inter on Dec. 9 and a Premier League meeting with Brighton & Hove Albion a few days later.
The winger hopes to leave Liverpool after that Brighton game but an agreement will have to be reached between club and country. Salah is expected to hold formal talks with Egypt manager Hossam Hassan during the upcoming international break to plead his case.
Should Salah be successful in delaying his arrival, he could still miss as many as eight games for Arne Slot’s side during a crucial period of the campaign.
Salah will definitely miss a trip to Tottenham Hotspur on Dec. 20, while January’s visit to Arsenal will also come too soon unless Egypt endure a shock elimination from the group stage. The Africa Cup of Nations runs until Jan. 18.
The Liverpool Games Mohamed Salah Could Miss at AFCON
Date
Fixture
Dec. 20
Tottenham (A)
Dec. 27
Wolves (H)
Jan. 1
Leeds (H)
Jan. 4
Fulham (A)
Jan. 8
Arsenal (H)
Jan. 10
TBC, FA Cup third round
Jan. 17
Burnley (H)
Jan. 21
Marseille (A)