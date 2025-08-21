SI

Liverpool vs. Man Utd Given New Date As October Fixture Changes Confirmed

Television coverage in the UK has led to several fixture changes across October.

Tom Gott

A new date has been set for Liverpool’s Premier League clash with Man Utd.
A new date has been set for Liverpool’s Premier League clash with Man Utd. / Alex Livesey - Danehouse/Getty Images

The first meeting between Liverpool and Manchester United of the new Premier League season has been rescheduled as part of October’s television coverage.

Provisionally booked for Saturday, Oct 18, this mammoth fixture was always an obvious candidate to be moved to a primetime television spot in the United Kingdom, and the two fierce rivals will now headline the action 24 hours later on Sunday instead.

United’s trip to Anfield will now be played out at 4.30 p.m. (BST) (11.30 a.m. ET), following the conclusion of Tottenham Hotspur’s meeting with Aston Villa.

Earlier in the month, Liverpool have seen another fixture moved for broadcasting purposes as their away game against Chelsea will now be played out on the evening of Saturday, Oct 4.

October also features a spiky London derby between Arsenal and Wrest Ham United, and concludes with a fascinating encounter between Aston Villa and Manchester City—two sides expecting to make plenty of noise towards the top of the Premier League standings this year.

How Arsenal beat Spurs Eze. How Arsenal Stunned Tottenham With Eberechi Eze Transfer Hijack. dark. Next

Premier League Fixture Changes for October 2025

Friday, October 3

Fixture

Time (BST)

Broadcaster (UK)

Bournemouth vs. Fulham

8 p.m.

Sky Sports

Saturday, October 4

Fixture

Time (BST)

Broadcaster (UK)

Leeds vs. Tottenham

12:30 p.m.

TNT Sports

Arsenal vs. West Ham

3 p.m.

N/A

Everton vs. Crystal Palace

3 p.m.

N/A

Man Utd vs. Sunderland

3 p.m.

N/A

Chelsea vs. Liverpool

5:30 p.m.

Sky Sports

Sunday, October 5

Fixture

Time (BST)

Broadcaster (UK)

Aston Villa vs. Burnley

2 p.m.

Sky Sports

Newcastle vs. Nott’m Forest

2 p.m.

Sky Sports

Wolves vs. Brighton

2 p.m.

Sky Sports

Brentford vs. Man City

4:30 p.m.

Sky Sports

Saturday, October 18

Fixture

Time (BST)

Broadcaster (UK)

Nott’m Forest vs. Chelsea

12:30 p.m.

TNT Sports

Brighton vs. Newcastle

3 p.m.

N/A

Burnley vs. Leeds

3 p.m.

N/A

Crystal Palace vs. Bournemouth

3 p.m.

N/A

Man City vs. Everton

3 p.m.

N/A

Sunderland vs. Wolves

3 p.m.

N/A

Fulham vs. Arsenal

5:30 p.m.

Sky Sports

Sunday, October 19

Fixture

Time (BST)

Broadcaster (UK)

Tottenham vs. Aston Villa

2 p.m.

Sky Sports

Liverpool vs. Man Utd

4:30 p.m.

Sky Sports

Monday, October 20

Fixture

Time (BST)

Broadcaster (UK)

West Ham vs. Brentford

8 p.m.

Sky Sports

Friday, October 24

Fixture

Time (BST)

Broadcaster (UK)

Leeds vs. West Ham

8 p.m.

Sky Sports

Saturday, October 25

Fixture

Time (BST)

Broadcaster (UK)

Brentford vs. Liverpool

12:30 p.m.

TNT Sports

Arsenal vs. Crystal Palace

3 p.m

N/A

Chelsea vs. Sunderland

3 p.m

N/A

Newcastle vs. Fulham

3 p.m.

N/A

Man Utd vs. Brighton

5.30 p.m.

Sky Sports

Sunday, October 26

Fixture

Time (GMT)

Broadcaster (UK)

Bournemouth vs. Nott’m Forest

2 p.m.

Sky Sports

Aston Villa vs. Man City

2 p.m.

Sky Sports

Wolves vs. Burnley

2 p.m.

Sky Sports

Everton vs. Tottenham

4.30 p.m.

Sky Sports

READ THE LATEST PREMIER LEAGUE NEWS, TRANSFER RUMORS AND GOSSIP

feed

Published
Tom Gott
TOM GOTT

Tom Gott is a writer, reporter and editor for Sports Illustrated FC. A lifelong Chelsea fan and academy football enthusiast, he spends far too much time on Football Manager.

Home/Soccer