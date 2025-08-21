Liverpool vs. Man Utd Given New Date As October Fixture Changes Confirmed
The first meeting between Liverpool and Manchester United of the new Premier League season has been rescheduled as part of October’s television coverage.
Provisionally booked for Saturday, Oct 18, this mammoth fixture was always an obvious candidate to be moved to a primetime television spot in the United Kingdom, and the two fierce rivals will now headline the action 24 hours later on Sunday instead.
United’s trip to Anfield will now be played out at 4.30 p.m. (BST) (11.30 a.m. ET), following the conclusion of Tottenham Hotspur’s meeting with Aston Villa.
Earlier in the month, Liverpool have seen another fixture moved for broadcasting purposes as their away game against Chelsea will now be played out on the evening of Saturday, Oct 4.
October also features a spiky London derby between Arsenal and Wrest Ham United, and concludes with a fascinating encounter between Aston Villa and Manchester City—two sides expecting to make plenty of noise towards the top of the Premier League standings this year.
Premier League Fixture Changes for October 2025
Friday, October 3
Fixture
Time (BST)
Broadcaster (UK)
Bournemouth vs. Fulham
8 p.m.
Sky Sports
Saturday, October 4
Fixture
Time (BST)
Broadcaster (UK)
Leeds vs. Tottenham
12:30 p.m.
TNT Sports
Arsenal vs. West Ham
3 p.m.
N/A
Everton vs. Crystal Palace
3 p.m.
N/A
Man Utd vs. Sunderland
3 p.m.
N/A
Chelsea vs. Liverpool
5:30 p.m.
Sky Sports
Sunday, October 5
Fixture
Time (BST)
Broadcaster (UK)
Aston Villa vs. Burnley
2 p.m.
Sky Sports
Newcastle vs. Nott’m Forest
2 p.m.
Sky Sports
Wolves vs. Brighton
2 p.m.
Sky Sports
Brentford vs. Man City
4:30 p.m.
Sky Sports
Saturday, October 18
Fixture
Time (BST)
Broadcaster (UK)
Nott’m Forest vs. Chelsea
12:30 p.m.
TNT Sports
Brighton vs. Newcastle
3 p.m.
N/A
Burnley vs. Leeds
3 p.m.
N/A
Crystal Palace vs. Bournemouth
3 p.m.
N/A
Man City vs. Everton
3 p.m.
N/A
Sunderland vs. Wolves
3 p.m.
N/A
Fulham vs. Arsenal
5:30 p.m.
Sky Sports
Sunday, October 19
Fixture
Time (BST)
Broadcaster (UK)
Tottenham vs. Aston Villa
2 p.m.
Sky Sports
Liverpool vs. Man Utd
4:30 p.m.
Sky Sports
Monday, October 20
Fixture
Time (BST)
Broadcaster (UK)
West Ham vs. Brentford
8 p.m.
Sky Sports
Friday, October 24
Fixture
Time (BST)
Broadcaster (UK)
Leeds vs. West Ham
8 p.m.
Sky Sports
Saturday, October 25
Fixture
Time (BST)
Broadcaster (UK)
Brentford vs. Liverpool
12:30 p.m.
TNT Sports
Arsenal vs. Crystal Palace
3 p.m
N/A
Chelsea vs. Sunderland
3 p.m
N/A
Newcastle vs. Fulham
3 p.m.
N/A
Man Utd vs. Brighton
5.30 p.m.
Sky Sports
Sunday, October 26
Fixture
Time (GMT)
Broadcaster (UK)
Bournemouth vs. Nott’m Forest
2 p.m.
Sky Sports
Aston Villa vs. Man City
2 p.m.
Sky Sports
Wolves vs. Burnley
2 p.m.
Sky Sports
Everton vs. Tottenham
4.30 p.m.
Sky Sports