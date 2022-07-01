Skip to main content
Liverpool Publicly Hit Back As Mohamed Salah Agent Speaks Out On Social Media Once Again

Mohamed Salah's agent has once again annoyed fans by posting laughing emojis on Twitter in relation to his client signing a new contract.

Although the player himself has remained quiet and sensible off the pitch, his agent Ramy Abbas Issa has antagonised Liverpool supporters by continuously firing shots at the club.

Salah, 30, has now signed a three-year deal with the club after months of discussions.

Mohamed Salah

The Egyptian international picked up both the Golden Boot and Playmaker award, which subsequently led to him winning the PFA Player of the Year, and now his long-term future is sorted.

Scroll to Continue

Read More

The whole contract saga was becoming dragged out and tiresome. It seemed the longer it went on, the less likely it was that an agreement would be reached between the two parties.

The club came out and hit back against Issa publicly on Twitter by quote tweeting his earlier tweet, with a face palm emoji.

Everyone at Liverpool can now look forward to the coming months and put any unrest behind them, as they prepare for the start of the new campaign.

It is a big burden off the shoulders of the supporters. This means now that a big replacement for Salah is not needed in the immediate future - a midfielder can be the priority for next summer.

