'Lucho' vs Cucho: MVP Favorites Face Off in Hell is Real Derby
The 16th Hell is Real derby is on the horizon this weekend as MLS’ two Ohio-based clubs – FC Cincinnati and Columbus Crew – face off for the second time this season.
Cincinnati got the better of the reigning Supporters’ Shield champion back in May winning 2-1 at Lower.com Field. Both teams are near the top of the Eastern Conference table as Cincinnati are on 51 points while the Crew have collected 49.
Inter Miami might running away with the 2024 title – without Lionel Messi for a huge chunk of the season as well – both Cincinnati and the Crew remain in the picture for the season-long trophy with their respective stars Luciano "Lucho" Acosta and Cucho Hernández.
Acosta is the reigning MLS MVP after his stellar 2023 campaign that led Cincinnati to its first piece of silverware. The former D.C. United midfielder logged 17 goals and 14 assists to further cement himself as one of the best creative players in the league.
It’s been the same story in 2024 for Cincinnati and Acosta as the 30-year-old managed 11 goals and 18 assists through 25 appearances. He's set to reach a new career high in goal involvements with several weeks remaining in the regular season.
Should Acosta continue to keep Cincinnati in the Supporters’ Shield race, he could take home the MVP award for a second straight season – a feat never accomplished in MLS.
While the Crew might not have a surefire No. 10 like Cincinnati, it still has its own star figure in Hernández who’s managed 13 goals and assisted another 10 in 2024.
After Lucas Zelarayan left MLS last summer, Hernández stepped up to lead the Crew to its third MLS Cup title. The former Watford player has comfortably become the best all-around striker in MLS and he’s only four goals away from the top of the Golden Boot charts alongside Cristian ‘Chicho’ Arango and Christian Benteke.
Like Acosta, Hernández has a strong shot at the MVP award as long as he continues to find the back of the net.
The two are set to face off once again this weekend a TQL Stadium with both teams fighting for a top two finish in the Eastern Conference.