Luis Suarez Agrees to Inter Miami Contract Extension Through 2025
Inter Miami announced Wednesday that Luis Suárez has re-signed with the MLS club through the 2025 season.
The former Barcelona and Liverpool striker arrived last season joining up with Lionel Messi, Sergio Busquets and Jordi Alba. Extending his stay in south Florida means he'll play under new manager, Javier Mascherano, another former Catalan teammate of his.
Sign-up to MLS Season Pass on Apple TV using this link here
Suárez arrived in 2024 and was a key part in Miami's record-breaking regular season in which the Herons lifted the Supporters' Shield and set a new points record. He scored 25 goals, the most by any Miami player, across all competitions. He also provided nine assists in the regular season playing 37 matches across all competitions.
“In 2024, Luis brought to Inter Miami all of the elements that make him one of the greatest strikers of all time. He performed at an elite level for us, and we’re excited to see that continue next season,” “Luis was not only our leading scorer this season, but also a leader for the group. His impact cannot be understated," Raúl Sanllehí, Miami's president of football operations, said in the announcement.
“I’m very happy, very excited to continue for another year and to be able to enjoy being here with this fanbase, which for us is like family. We feel very, very connected with them, and hopefully, next year, we can bring them even more joy,” Suárez said.
The Uruguayan not only looks to improve on his personal accomplishments in 2024, but an early exit from MLS Cup playoffs in which the Herons were the favorite. Miami lost a best-of-three series to Atlanta United in Round One. Mascherano will likely rely on the striker to be a key part of his system while also managing his minutes and fitness. The Barcelona quartet is not getting any younger and Mascherano has big shoes to fill.