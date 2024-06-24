Croatia's Luka Modrić Becomes Oldest Goalscorer in European Championship History
Nearly two decades into his illustrious international career, Croatia midfielder Luka Modrić continues to defy Father Time.
Modrić's goal in the 55th minute of the Croatians' European Championship group match against Italy Monday in Leipzig made him the oldest player ever to score in that tournament. The Zadar, Croatia native is 38 years old; he will turn 39 on Sept. 9.
The goal came almost immediately after Modrić missed a penalty kick, awarded when Italian midfielder Davide Frattesi was whistled for a handball.
Modrić is far and away the most-capped Croatian in history, having played 43 more international matches than longtime defender Darijo Srna.
He won the Golden and Bronze Balls at the 2018 and 2022 World Cups, in which Croatia finished second and third, respectively.
At the club level, Modrić is one of the most decorated players in the history of the sport, with seven league titles, four cup titles, and six Champions League titles to his name between Dinamo Zagreb and Real Madrid.