Lukáš Provod's Brilliant Strike Gives Czechia Brief Lead Over Portugal at Euro 2024
Czechia entered Tuesday's match against Portugal at Euro 2024 as massive underdogs. Portugal is currently sixth in FIFA's latest world rankings, while Czechia is 36th. Midway through the second half, the two teams were on level terms. Then a moment of brilliance from Lukas Provod gave Czechia the lead.
In the 62nd minute, Provod was stationed outside the top of the box, when a ball from Vladimir Coufal came to his feet. Provod unleashed a brilliant strike that curved away from Portugal keeper Diogo Costa to give his team a 1-0 lead.
Another look is below.
That goal came after Portugal had dominated most of the action. At the point they scored, Czechia had only seen 24% of the match's possession, and had taking only three shots, compared to 14 for Portugal.
Unfortunately for Provod and his teammates, the lead didn't last long. In the 69th minute, a scramble in Czechia's box led to an own goal coming off of Robin Hranac into the net.
Another look.
Late in the match, the score is 1-1 with Portugal attacking furiously.