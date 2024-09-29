Madrid Derby Suspended After Fans Throw Objects at Goalkeeper Thibaut Courtois
The Madrid derby was suspended in the second half after fans at the Estadio Cívitas Metropolitano threw objects onto the pitch.
Éder Militão found the game's breakthrough goal in the 64th minute from a half-volley, giving Real Madrid the 1–0 lead. Just a few minutes later, referee Mateo Busquets Ferrer was forced to stop the game.
Thibaut Courtois held up several lighters and other objects that were thrown his way from the sea of red and white shirts behind the goal. The objects were quickly cleared from the pitch and it looked like the match would resume play after a brief stoppage.
Courtois then hesitated to take a goal kick while he cleared away more objects. The referee briefly spoke to the keeper and then he brought both Carlo Ancelotti and Diego Simeone to the touchline to discuss the incident.
Moments later, both sides were ordered to retreat to the locker room. Several Atlético Madrid players and Simeone spoke to the fans before leaving the pitch.
The match restarted after a 10-minute pause.