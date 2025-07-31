Man City Learn ‘New 115 Charges Timeline’, Premier League CEO Speaks Out
A resolution into the financial charges against Manchester City may not arrive until October at the earliest, a new report has revealed.
City were hit with 115 charges of significant financial breaches by the Premier League in 2023, based on conduct between 2009 and 2018, and fans and rivals alike have been eagerly awaiting a verdict which could shake the foundations of English football.
The hearing concluded in early December but no further updates have emerged, and The Independent note things could still drag out until October.
There are suggestions that a ruling could emerge during an international break later this year, as was the case with City’s Associated Party Transaction battle in October 2024.
Once the ruling does emerge, the impact is highly unlikely to be felt immediately, with whichever sides loses the case likely to lodge an appeal and add several more months on to the timeline.
In the aftermath of the revelation, Premier League CEO Richard Masters was asked for an update during Sky Sports’ coverage of the Summer Series. Predictably, Masters continued to stress the nature of the case means he cannot reveal any details.
“You can ask but, unfortunately, as you know, our rules are very clear,” he explained. “It’s a confidential process, so I really can’t give any information out on timing or anything like that. There’s nothing more I can add.”
City continue to proclaim their innocence in the case but, should they be found guilty, Pep Guardiola’s side could face significant punishments. Expulsion from the division, however, is not expected to follow as it would require a majority vote from other Premier League clubs.