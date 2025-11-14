Man City Midfielder Set for Extended Absence After Injury Complication—Report
Manchester City are expected to be without Mateo Kovačić until next February at the earliest, with the midfielder undergoing further surgery to fix an Achilles issue.
The Croatian’s fitness setback has limited him to just 37 minutes of action in all competitions this season, after he played an important role for Pep Guardiola in 2024–25 in the wake of Rodri’s ACL tear.
Guardiola had cautiously welcomed Kovačić back into the fold last month after he underwent surgery in the summer, but the Man City manager has confirmed that the former Chelsea star will endure another period on the sidelines after feeling more pain upon his return.
“He will be out for a while,” said Guardiola. “He still has a problem with the ankle, a little calcification still there. We’ll wait on him for the last part of the season.”
The Daily Mail’s Jack Gaughan reported that further surgery would be needed to fix the lingering issue, which could keep 31-year-old Kovačić out until next February or March. Fortunately, Nico González has stepped up in a big way for the Cityzens, while Guardiola also has the likes of Rodri and Tijjani Reijnders to call upon at the base of midfield.
Sportske Novosti have provided further details, reporting that Kovačić is currently wearing a protective boot after undergoing the procedure last Friday. The surgery supposedly went to plan, and the midfielder will have his stitches removed next week.
Even if he doesn’t play a big role for City this season, there’s hope that Kovačić will be pain-free and fully fit in time for the 2026 World Cup. Croatia manager Zlatko Dalić is hopeful he’ll have the midfielder available in North America: “He [Kovačić] has similar problems to those he had four or five months ago. We believe he’ll be with us at the World Cup.
“I’d like him to be back in March. It must be tough for him; the injury and the surgery are taking a psychological toll on him.”