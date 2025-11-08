Man City Predicted Lineup vs. Liverpool: Portuguese Duo Return to Thwart Reds
Manchester City welcome reigning champions Liverpool to Etihad Stadium on Sunday afternoon in the standout fixture of the Premier League weekend.
The Cityzens waltz into a pivotal clash of giants in impressive form following six wins from their last seven outings in all competitions, with their 4–1 thrashing of Borussia Dortmund midweek indicative of their confidence. They’re slowly returning to the sleek, all-conquering iteration of City we have witnessed regularly during the Pep Guardiola era.
However, complacency will prove fatal against a resurgent Liverpool team, who enter the fixture off the back of a dominant victory over record European champions Real Madrid. The Reds, who are clinging on to their position in the title fight, will provide a sizeable test.
Here is how City could line up for a must-win fixture as they chase table-toppers Arsenal.
Man City Predicted Lineup vs. Liverpool (4-1-4-1)
GK: Gianluigi Donnarumma—Donnarumma produced the first major mistake of his City career as his weak punch gifted Bournemouth their goal in last weekend’s clash. He was much sharper midweek and will need to be on top form against Liverpool.
RB: Matheus Nunes—Nunes has been entrusted with the keys to Pep Guardiola’s right back position, with the Portuguese facing an almighty challenge in the form of either Florian Wirtz or Cody Gakpo on Sunday.
CB: Rúben Dias—Guardiola turned to Dias from the bench midweek to help steady the ship after Dortmund pulled one back late in the day, with the defender’s calming presence required against Hugo Ekitiké and Co.
CB: Joško Gvardiol—Gvardiol should retain his place at centre back alongside Dias, with the Croatia international helping combat Ekitiké’s speed when the Frenchman makes darts in behind the City defence.
LB: Nico O’Reilly—O’Reilly has provided huge attacking threat in recent matches, even scoring against Bournemouth, but he will be more focused on his defensive work against Mohamed Salah on Sunday.
DM: Nico González—Guardiola has all but confirmed Rodri’s absence for the clash, meaning González will be called upon again to be City’s midfield enforcer. He was excellent against BVB and will need to produce a similar standard on Sunday afternoon.
RM: Bernardo Silva—Silva was only used from the bench midweek and should be fresh for Liverpool’s visit. The indefatigable midfielder could start out wide, but will cover ground across the pitch.
CM: Tijjani Reijnders—Reijnders was back to his best against Dortmund as he registered two assists and showcased his incredible close control. City require such a technician for Sunday’s midfield battle.
CM: Phil Foden—The England international scored two stunners on Wednesday night and is rediscovering the special form he exhibited in 2023–24. The attacking midfielder hasn’t scored against Liverpool since 2021, though.
LM: Jérémy Doku—Conor Bradley shut down Vinícius Júnior midweek and now has the equally speedy Doku to contend with. The Belgian, who was superb against Dortmund, will cause all manner of issues with his pace.
ST: Erling Haaland—Twenty-seven goals for club and country in all competitions this season. That’s just ridiculous. He’s only scored three in eight clashes with Liverpool, however, which is underwhelming by his lofty standards.