Man Utd Captain Bruno Fernandes Sent Off in First Half vs. Tottenham
Manchester United captain Bruno Fernandes was sent off in the first half against Tottenham Hotspur in the Premier League.
The Red Devils were already 1–0 down in the first 45 after Brennan Johnson scored his fourth goal in as many matches to put Spurs in front at Old Trafford. Tottenham were on the front foot for most of the first half and threatened to score more with United let off the hook multiple times.
Spurs midfielder James Maddison was on the ball in the middle of the park, wiggling away from Fernandes until the Portugal international appeared to slip and lunge in on a rash challenge with his studs up. Fernandes didn't get anywhere near the ball and referee Chris Kavanagh didn't hesitate to show him a red card.
United was already struggling to keep up with Spurs and the team's captain didn't help things with a poor challenge.