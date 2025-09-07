Man Utd Legend Explains Why Benjamin Sesko Will ‘Struggle’
Former Manchester United striker Louis Saha has explained why Benjamin Šeško will “struggle” during his debut season at Old Trafford.
Šeško joined the Red Devils for £74 million from RB Leipzig over the summer as United sought attacking reinforcement, with the 22-year-old acquired to help remedy the club’s issues of profligacy.
The Slovenia international has scored 39 goals across two seasons with Leipzig and has been tipped for superstardom from a tender age, but Saha believes the striker will have teething problems early in his United career due to a lack of support.
“I think he’s capable if the manager managed to get that link between midfield and striker,” said the Frenchman, who played 124 times for United, on the The Athletic FC Podcast. “Unfortunately, we didn’t get the midfielder we wanted. So we’re still very weak in that department. And this is why I think Sesko will struggle maybe a little bit until we get that sorted.
“He’s got the quality because he’s tall, he’s going to score goals in the air, and he’s very technical as well. All his movement is is right up there, so I’m very confident he’s going to get chances and he’s going to score.
“But to get us where we want, I don’t think that’s going to be on him. Those two playmakers, [Matheus] Cunha and [Bryan] Mbeumo, will have to kick on very soon, [otherwise] you will see Sesko struggling as well.”
United have already looked livelier in the final third with Cunha and Mbeumo in the attacking midfield roles, but their inability to sign a central midfielder remains a concern. Brighton & Hove Albion’s Carlos Baleba was their primary target but proved unaffordable.
Šeško has made four appearances—three of which have come from the bench—and is yet to score. He will hope to prove Saha wrong and quickly get among the goals for the Red Devils.