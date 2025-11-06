Man Utd Legend Takes Aim at Liverpool Fans for Trent Alexander-Arnold Boos
Liverpool fans that booed Trent Alexander-Arnold on his return to Anfield as a Real Madrid player this week have been accused of falling below their usual standards by the outspoken former Manchester United midfielder Roy Keane.
Alexander-Arnold departed for the Spanish capital in June, having run down his contract at his boyhood club in search of a new challenge and fresh start abroad.
But a reunion came quicker than most would have expected after being thrown together by the Champions League draw. Alexander-Arnold didn’t start the game, which Liverpool won 1–0, but did appear later off the bench. Some supporters offered a warm reception for the returning local lad, yet there was a definite chorus of boos and heckles that greeted him too.
Keane has suggested Liverpool fans let themselves down in that moment, citing the level of footballing and emotional intelligence typically associated with the fanbase over the years. Turning on one of their own, even for a perceived betrayal, Keane says, lacks the usual class.
“The reputation of Liverpool fans is that they’re loyal and a level up from most supporters,” Keane, the former Manchester United captain, said on the new episode of the Stick to Football podcast.
“But I think for any player to go back, to boo him, people pay their money to go and that's fine, you’re not going to argue with supporters but...” Keane added, before Ian Wright interjected.
“That’s what happens, especially when you choose somebody else, especially over Liverpool, they’re going to hold that against you,” the retired Arsenal striker claimed.
Keane also hit back at the argument Liverpool legend Jamie Carragher made, defending the fans for their treatment of Alexander-Arnold by citing the conduct of Mohamed Salah and Virgil van Dijk when in a similar contract position last season—both veterans signed new two-year deals.
“I know Jamie made a point over the last few days, comparing it to Van Dijk and Salah, but they’re older players that have had experience abroad, Trent is mid-20s, his contract is up and he has the chance to try something completely different,” he said.
Gary Neville bluntly said, “It is Real Madrid,” suggesting players simply don’t reject that chance.
Carragher Defends Fans Booing Alexander-Arnold
Carragher claimed that fans were justified for giving Alexander-Arnold a hard time because of how he has previously positioned himself as a Liverpool “supporter on the pitch”, a boyhood fan turning for the club he adores.
“Okay, it’s his career, he gets one career, he’s a young man, he’s been brilliantly successful at the club. But what he’s said since he’s got in the team, if that were to be true, [that] Liverpool is the only team for him and he wants to be their captain, he wants to be a legend here...” Carragher said on CBS.
“I totally understand the reaction of the supporters. And a lot of it is because they feel like they have been hoodwinked a little bit by Trent throughout the process of him being at the club. And also in the last year, where he hasn't done any media interviews, he's not got involved in anything where there was talk around obviously him, Salah and Van Dijk.
“Salah and Van Dijk were coming out constantly in the press saying they wanted to stay. Trent was very silent on the issue—and that’s where the frustration comes for the supporters.”