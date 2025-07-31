Man Utd Player Ratings vs. Bournemouth: Red Devils Dominate in 4–1 Victory
Manchester United brushed aside Bournemouth 4–1 in the Red Devils’ best performance of preseason.
Rasmus Højlund began the game much like he did against West Ham United, except the Dane found the back of the net instead of hitting the woodwork. A goal that the player celebrated and rightfully so given the struggles he has faced as a Man Utd player. Not the most technical goal, and it was the deftest of touches, but one that could catapult him forward into their final U.S. tour game. The striker delicately directed a Patrick Dorgu cross into the back of the net.
The supplier turned scorer less than 20 minutes later after he was played through by Mason Mount. A goal and an assist against a Bournemouth side that has lost key players in the summer, but one that is coming off a record season highlights a positive start for the young defender looking to make a name for himself at Old Trafford.
The Cherries pushed on and put Man Utd under pressure with their talented attackers including Dango Ouattara, Antoine Semenyo and Evanilson. Reserve keeper Tom Heaton had to make some stops and looked shaky at times, but he preserved a clean sheet heading into the tunnel.
Chicago lived up to its nickname as the ‘windy city’ as conditions worsened before players came back out for the second half. Still, even with rain and the wind, Man Utd continued to push on as Amad Diallo tallied a third for the Red Devils. Ruben Amorim made one change at halftime bringing on Matthijs de Ligt for Harry Maguire before making a wholesale of changes at the 70 minute mark.
19-year-old striker Ethan Williams put the cherry on top for the night scoring a fourth off the bench. The game ended on a sour note with a De Ligt own goal, but it should not distract from the overall performance.
Likely the most positive takeaway from the game for Man Utd fans is the cohesion the team showed. Players were rotating to cover space, recognising game situations and looking like a side that is improving from a full preseason under their manager.
Sports Illustrated’s Manchester United player ratings from the match below.
Man Utd Player Ratings vs. Bournemouth (3-4-2-1)
GK: Tom Heaton—6/10—The reserve keeper likely won’t receive many minutes, if any, this season. He was unlucky to concede in the dying moments in the game.
CB: Luke Shaw—6/10—Shaw started as the left-sided centre back next to Maguire. Shaw must stay fit if he is to be relied on throughout the season, but there is an interesting dynamic to be had if the traditional fullback can succeed behind Dorgu.
CB: Harry Maguire—6/10—Maguire was substituted at halftime. While Heaton was pressured at times, Maguire is pivotal to Man Utd’s success this season.
CB: Leny Yoro—7/10—The Frenchman was solid again as Amorim looks to get the most out of the young defender.
RWB: Diogo Dalot—6/10—Dalot’s strength and ability to play both sides should bode Amorim well in team selection throughout the season.
CM: Bruno Fernandes—7/10—After a man of the match performance against West Ham, Amorim dropped Fernandes deeper looking to help facilitate transitional attacks while providing legs next to Casemiro.
CM: Casemiro—6/10—The Brazilian showed glimpses of good and bad at times. His experience should prove valuable this upcoming campaign, but Amorim dropped Fernandes deeper for a reason.
LWB: Patrick Dorgu—8/10—What a performance for the 20-year-old. The January signing, much like most of Man Utd, struggled last season. But, he looks settled in after an exciting duel last time out against Aaron Wan-Bissaka and two goal contributions tonight.
AM: Mason Mount—6/10—Mount was credited with the assist for Dorgu’s goal as he played in one of the two 10 spots in Amorim’s system.
AM: Amad Diallo—7/10—Diallo was one of the silver linings last season. He started further forward after playing as a wing back against Man Utd and rewarded his manager’s decision with a goal.
ST: Rasmus Højlund—7/10—The Dane worked hard once again and this time got the goal for his efforts. His future has been called into question, but another strong performance against Everton in their final Summer Series game should be enough to see him start against Arsenal in the season opener.
Player
Rating (Out of 10)
SUB: Matthijs de Ligt (46' for Maguire
4
SUB: Ayden Heaven (71' for Yoro)
5
SUB: Tyler Fredricson (71' for Shaw)
6
SUB: Kobbie Mainoo (71' for Fernandes)
5
SUB: Manuel Ugarte (71' for Casemiro)
5
SUB: Diego León (71’ for Dorgu)
5
SUB: Toby Collyer (71' for Mount)
5
SUB: Bendito Mantato (71' for Amad)
5
SUB: Chido Obi (71’ for Højlund)
5
SUB: Ethan Williams (71’ for Dalot)
7