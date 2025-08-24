Man Utd Player Ratings vs. Fulham: Red Devils Pegged Back in 1–1 Draw
Manchester United were pegged back by Fulham on Sunday afternoon, with the two teams playing a 1–1 draw at Craven Cottage.
While defeated in Gameweek One, United exited their clash with Arsenal boasting a healthy dose of optimism, and that momentum seeped into the start of Sunday’s fixture. Summer addition Matheus Cunha came close to breaking the deadlock within minutes of the first whistle, but his cute finish through the legs of Calvin Bassey hit the post.
The Brazilian came close again amid United’s bright start, superbly bringing down Altay Bayındır’s long ball and forcing a superb save out of Bernd Leno one-on-one.
However, the hosts did settle, taking advantage of United’s sub-par work out of possession. They accessed their spare man in midfield regularly, often progressing beyond the visitors’ press and into the final third. Fulham did struggle to create clear-cut openings, but caused Bayındır all sorts of problems from set-pieces.
Out of the blue, United were handed a gilt-edge chance to score their first goal of the new Premier League season, when Bassey was penalised for hauling down Mason Mount in the penalty area. VAR intervened and Chris Kavanagh eventually awarded United a spot kick, but Bruno Fernandes thumped his effort high and wide.
A good start to the second half for Fulham convinced Ruben Amorim to turn to his bench early, and Benjamin Šeško entered the fray in the bid to inspire a United side that had started to stagnate in west London. The manager’s shake-up certainly had the desired effect, taking the lead soon after.
The excellent Leny Yoro leapt highest from a Bryan Mbeumo corner, getting away with a push on Bassey, to head home via a wicked deflection off Rodrigo Muniz.
United’s joy was short-lived, though, as Marco Silva turned to his bench and helped Fulham restore parity. Substitute Emile Smith Rowe had just entered proceedings when he poked home the leveller from Alex Iwobi’s cross, a goal that doubtless would’ve put a few smiles on the faces of Arsenal supporters.
That set the contest up nicely entering the final quarter, with Silva’s side appearing the most likely to score a second. There was no third goal, though, and a draw was probably just.
Man Utd Player Ratings vs. Fulham (3-4-2-1)
Player
Rating Out of 10
GK: Altay Bayındır
7.2
CB: Leny Yoro
7.5
CB: Matthijs de Ligt
7.5
CB: Luke Shaw
6.4
RWB: Amad Diallo
6.7
CM: Bruno Fernandes (c)
7.2
CM: Casemiro
6.7
LWB: Patrick Dorgu
6.2
AM: Bryan Mbeumo
6.6
AM: Mason Mount
7.4
CF: Matheus Cunha
7.0
SUB: Benjamin Šeško (55’ for Casemiro)
6.3
SUB: Diogo Dalot (53’ for Amad)
5.5
SUB: Manuel Ugarte (69’ for Mount)
6.6
SUB: Harry Maguire (80’ for Yoro)
N/A
SUB: Ayden Heaven (87' for Shaw)
N/A
Subs not used: André Onana (GK), Tyler Fredricson, Kobbie Mainoo, Joshua Zirkzee.
Man Utd’s best players: Leny Yoro, Matthijs de Ligt
Player of the Match: Kenny Tete
Fulham (3-5-2): Bernd Leno; Kenny Tete, Joachim Andersen, Calvin Bassey; Timothy Castagne, Sander Berge, Saša Lukić; Alex Iwobi, Ryan Sessegnon; Joshua King, Rodrigo Muniz.
Subs: Benjamin Lacomte, Harrison Reed, Raúl Jiménez, Harry Wilson, Tom Cairney, Adama Traoré, Jorge Cuenca, Emile Smith Rowe, Antonee Robinson.