Man Utd Predicted Lineup vs. Everton: Cunha Returns, Mbeumo Ready to Feature
Life has been kind to Manchester United in the United States, but all good things must come to an end, and the Red Devils will soon return to the North West of England.
On the bright side, there is one more Premier League Summer Series game to enjoy, and United look set to win the second iteration of the pre-season tournament. Ruben Amorim’s side were forced to hold on to a 2–1 lead against West Ham United on Matchday 1, but they blew Bournemouth away last time out in a 4–1 victory.
The bright sparks from Chicago leave optimism rife in the Red Devils camp, but a familiar foe in David Moyes could bring Amorim’s emboldened squad back down to Earth in a hurry despite Everton’s pre-season struggles.
Here’s how Man Utd could line up for their final Summer Series outing against the Toffees.
Man Utd Predicted Lineup vs. Everton (3-4-2-1)
GK: Altay Bayındır—Tom Heaton earned a rare run out against Bournemouth, but the Turkish international is expected to be back in Amorim’s starting lineup here with André Onana still out.
CB: Matthijs de Ligt—De Ligt does look more comfortable playing at the heart of Amorim’s back three, but the Dutchman was utilised on the outside at times last season.
CB: Harry Maguire—The Englishman had a delayed start to the tour, but has featured in both games. Maguire should return to the starting XI on Sunday.
CB: Ayden Heaven—Heaven has impressed since joining the club for a small fee from Arsenal, and could play a big role for United this season, depending on how Lisandro Martínez recovers from his long-term injury.
RWB: Diogo Dalot—Dalot was back in Amorim’s starting XI on Matchday 2 after Amad played at wing-back against West Ham United. The Portuguese international looks set to compete with the Ivorian for minutes in 2025–26.
CM: Kobbie Mainoo—The silky midfielder is hoping for a bounce-back season, but hasn’t yet dazzled in pre-season. Fortunately, United’s engine room is bereft of standouts.
CM: Bruno Fernandes—Well, other than this guy, Amorim is continuing to experiment with his captain’s role. Mainoo x Fernandes is a fun pivot, on paper, but one that’ll likely only be used in pre-season.
LWB: Patrick Dorgu—The Dane may well have produced his best performance since joining the club last time out. Given the lack of alternatives, Dorgu may remain in the XI.
AM: Amad Diallo—The versatile Amad was deployed in United’s frontline against the Cherries, netting their third of the night. Bryan Mbeumo should be available for minutes here, but he’ll likely appear off the bench, which means the Ivorian could be retained.
AM: Matheus Cunha—Amorim gave Cunha a rest on Wednesday after he started in wins over Leeds United and West Ham. The Brazilian is almost a certainty to be back in the XI in Atlanta. His first goal awaits.
ST: Rasmus Højlund—A glancing header got Højlund up and running for the summer, with Joshua Zirkzee’s continued absence meaning the manager has little place else to turn.