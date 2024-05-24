Manchester United Legend Wayne Rooney to Manage Second-Tier English Team, per Report
After a disastrous stint with Birmingham City, English soccer great Wayne Rooney has landed another managerial gig.
Rooney is being named the next manager of second-tier English club Plymouth Argyle, according to a Friday afternoon report from John Percy of The Daily Telegraph. Plymouth Argyle plays in the Championship; it finished 21st in the 24-team competition after registering a 13-21-12 record this season.
Plymouth is famously the largest city in England never to have put a team in the top division of English soccer.
Rooney led Birmingham City from Oct. 11 to Jan. 2 of this past season, a complete failure that saw Birmingham City relegated to League One.
Before returning to England, Rooney coached D.C. United in Major League Soccer, missing the playoffs in both of his seasons in charge.
Rooney remains best known for his illustrious playing career with England, Manchester United and three other clubs. His 253 goals remain a Manchester United record.