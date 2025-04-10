Manchester United Predicted Lineup vs. Lyon
Manchester United travel to France on Thursday to face Lyon in the first leg of their Europa League quarterfinal clash.
It's been another disappointing, frustrating, underwhelming season for Manchester United. Far off the pace for European qualification in the Premier League, out of the FA Cup as the current holders, their quest for the Champions League and a trophy goes solely through the Europa League. They might be a favorite in many eyes because of their name, but they have to prove they can lift the trophy in Spain.
The team needs to be up for it, otherwise they'll find themselves in a hole in the return leg at Old Trafford.
Here's how Manchester United could look come Lyon on Thursday.
JOIN SI SOCCER'S MANCHESTER UNITED WHATSAPP COMMUNITY - GET ALL THE LATEST NEWS AND ANALYSIS STRAIGHT TO YOUR PHONE
Manchester United Predicted Lineup vs. Lyon (3-4-2-1)
GK: Andre Onana—Nemanja Matic called Onana one of the worst goalkeepers in club history.
CB: Leny Yoro—The 19-year-old should be in line for another start.
CB: Harry Maguire—Maguire sits as the central anchor of the three defenders.
CB: Noussair Mazraoui—The Moroccan allows for vertical creativity as he's normally played as a wing back.
RWB: Diogo Dalot—Dalot keeps his place getting up and down the right flank.
DM: Manuel Ugarte—The Uruguayan needs to control the game against Lyon.
DM: Casemiro—Casemiro partners Ugarte in the middle of the pitch.
LWB: Patrick Dorgu—Dorgu, Manchester United's January signing, starts once again.
AM: Alejandro Garnacho—Garnacho has to improve his decision making after a frustrating performance against Man City.
AM: Bruno Fernandes—Fernandes is the most important player on the pitch for the Red Devisl.
ST: Rasmus Højlund—Amorim goes with the Danish forward up top, but Joshua Zirkzee remains an option off the bench.