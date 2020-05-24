City Xtra
Man City player ranked as #1 fastest-growing Twitch streamer over the past month on entire platform

markgough96

Manchester City's Sergio Agüero has been revealed to be the number one fastest-growing Twitch streamer on the entire platform over the past month, reports eNews page Dexerto. 

Agüero, whose username on Twitch is SLAKUN10, has earned an impressive 857, 024 followers to his account over the past month. It brings his total to over one million. 

Image placeholder title
(Photo by Clive Mason/Getty Images)

The Man City striker is one of football's most famous figures, so it is not that surprising to see the Argentine's turn to Twitch amid the pause in the football season has already earned him a strong following. 

On his account, Agüero typically streams himself playing video games such as Fortnite, FIFA 20 and Grand Theft Auto. His followers were also able to witness Agüero livestream a ten-minute phone call with international teammate Lionel Messi recently.

Agüero's Twitch account can be found here - https://m.twitch.tv/slakun10/profile

