City Xtra
Top Stories
News
Match Coverage
Transfer Rumours

Sergio Aguero ruled out for five to six weeks following meniscus tear

Freddie Pye

Manchester City striker Sergio Aguero is set to be ruled out for five to six weeks following a tear to the meniscus in his left knee against Burnley, according to well-informed journalist Lucas Scagliola.

The Argentine striker, who has sustained very similar injuries during his time at Manchester City, was substituted against Burnley on Monday night following a tackle in the opposition penalty area. It appears as though the 32-year-old twisted his knee upon falling.

According to Lucas Scagliola, Sergio Aguero has been ruled out for between five and six weeks following scans on the affected area on Tuesday afternoon. The Manchester City star will now miss the remainder of the Premier League campaign, although there is some hope that he will be fit for the rest of the Champions League season and the FA Cup final, should Pep Guardiola's side reach that stage.

manchester-city-v-burnley-fc-premier-league-3 copy 6

The Argentine forward had some hopes of challenging for this season's Golden Boot, with 16 goals and four assists in his 24 appearances for Manchester City in the Premier League.

-----

You can follow us for live updates here: @City_Xtra

Comments

News

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Real Madrid 'lobbying' to have second leg against Man City moved

Real Madrid are 'lobbying' to have the second leg of their Champions League Round of 16 tie with Manchester City moved to a neutral location, amid fears over the Coronavirus pandemic.

harryasiddall

by

Prince U

Council provide update on venue for Man City vs Liverpool next month

A spokesperson for the Manchester City Council has provided an update on the location of Manchester City vs Liverpool in the Premier League, originally scheduled to take place at the Etihad Stadium.

Freddie Pye

Five Things We Learned: Manchester City 5-0 Burnley (Premier League)

A brilliant Manchester City breezed past Burnley at the Etihad on a mild Monday night to solidify their grasp on a second-place Premier League position. Here's what we learned from the second game back...

Nathan Allen

Player Ratings: Manchester City 5-0 Burnley (Premier League)

Pep Guardiola made eight changes from the side that humbled Arsenal last week; but despite these changes, Manchester City romped to a convincing 5-0 victory over a Burnley side that had not lost since January.

Brandon Evans

'Phil Foden starts!' - Manchester City vs Burnley (Team News)

With Manchester City making a winning return to Premier League football on Wednesday, attentions now turn to Sean Dyche's Burnley, who make the short trip to the Etihad tonight.

harryasiddall

Man City 'could still' host Liverpool fixture at the Etihad Stadium

Manchester City could still host Liverpool at the Etihad, when the two top sides in the country meet on Thursday 2nd July.

Harry Winters

Inter Milan make England & Man City defender their 'top target' this summer

Inter Milan have made Manchester City right-back Kyle Walker their 'top target' this summer, according to recent reports.

harryasiddall

'It is weird...You could hear every word' - Man City winger reveals what it was like to play Arsenal in Wednesday's 3-0 win

Bernardo Silva has revealed what it was like to play without fans in the 3-0 defeat of Arsenal, report the Telegraph.

markgough96

'I can't understand why' - Man City midfielder opens up during interview

Bernardo Silva has given a frank and in-depth interview to the Telegraph, revealing his thoughts on City's Champions League future and individual awards.

markgough96

'I hope to...stay for longer' - Man City given boost as key player commits to the club's future

Ederson has expressed his happiness in Manchester and his readiness to extend his stay with City, report ESPNBrasil.

markgough96