Sergio Aguero ruled out for five to six weeks following meniscus tear

Manchester City striker Sergio Aguero is set to be ruled out for five to six weeks following a tear to the meniscus in his left knee against Burnley, according to well-informed journalist Lucas Scagliola.

The Argentine striker, who has sustained very similar injuries during his time at Manchester City, was substituted against Burnley on Monday night following a tackle in the opposition penalty area. It appears as though the 32-year-old twisted his knee upon falling.

According to Lucas Scagliola, Sergio Aguero has been ruled out for between five and six weeks following scans on the affected area on Tuesday afternoon. The Manchester City star will now miss the remainder of the Premier League campaign, although there is some hope that he will be fit for the rest of the Champions League season and the FA Cup final, should Pep Guardiola's side reach that stage.

The Argentine forward had some hopes of challenging for this season's Golden Boot, with 16 goals and four assists in his 24 appearances for Manchester City in the Premier League.

-----

You can follow us for live updates here: @City_Xtra