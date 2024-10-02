Mauricio Pochettino's First USMNT Squad for October International Break
The USMNT announced Mauricio Pochettino's first squad as the team's new head coach ahead of the October international break.
USMNT regulars such as Christian Pulisic, Weston McKennie, Matt Turner, Antonee Robinson and Folarin Balogun were all included in the former Chelsea, PSG and Tottenham Hotspur manager's squad. Veterans Tim Ream and Ethan Horvath also made the cut to provide depth in the team.
The Stars and Stripes are gearing up for a pair of friendlies against Panama and Mexico. Pochettino's side takes on Panama on October 12 at Q2 Stadium before squaring off against rivals El Tri at Akron Stadium on October 15.
Notable omissions from the squad include Chelsea's Gabriel Slonina—who's on loan at League One club Barnsley—and Crystal Palace's Chris Richards who's recovering from a hamstring injury. Tyler Adams was also not included in the squad due to a back injury suffered during the summer.
The likes of Gio Reyna, Luca de la Torre and Cameron Carter-Vickers are also dealing with respective injuries and thus weren't called up to the USMNT squad.
Pulisic, Turner and McKennie will aim to impress from the first training session and match under their new head coach to set the tone going forward ahead of the 2026 FIFA World Cup on home soil.
USMNT Squad for October International Break
Goalkeepers
- Ethan Horvath (Cardiff City)
- Patrick Schulte (Columbus Crew)
- Zack Steffen (Colorado Rapids)
- Matt Turner (Crystal Palace)
Defenders
- Marlon Fossey (Standard Liège)
- Kristoffer Lund (Palermo)
- Mark McKenzie (Toulouse)
- Tim Ream (Charlotte FC)
- Antonee Robinson (Fulham)
- Miles Robinson (FC Cincinnati)
- Joe Scally (Borussia Mönchengladbach)
- Auston Trusty (Celtic)
Midfielders
- Brenden Aaronson (Leeds United)
- Gianluca Busio (Venezia)
- Johnny Cardoso (Real Betis)
- Weston McKennie (Juventus)
- Aidan Morris (Middlesbrough)
- Yunus Musah (AC Milan)
- Malik Tillman (PSV Eindhoven)
Forwards
- Folarin Balogun (AC Monaco)
- Ricardo Pepi (PSV Eindhoven)
- Christian Pulisic (AC Milan)
- Josh Sargent (Norwich City)
- Timothy Weah (Juventus)
- Haji Wright (Coventry City)