Mikel Arteta Appears to Aim Dig at Man Utd, Tottenham
Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta has insisted his side deserve credit for securing a top-three Premier League finish despite suffering several key injuries this season, appearing to take a swipe at both Manchester United and Tottenham Hotspur in the process.
The likes of Ben White, Bukayo Saka, Kai Havertz and Gabriel Jesus have all missed extended periods for Arsenal, who failed to keep up with Liverpool at the top of the table but have still managed to stay in front of the chasing pack.
Guaranteed to finish in the top three after Sunday’s 1–0 win over Newcastle United, Arteta seemed to poke fun at United and Spurs’ own struggles as he praised his side’s showing this year.
“We need to recognise what we’ve done,” he said in the immediate aftermath of the win. “I’ve seen other teams with one or two injuries finish fifth, eighth, 16th, 17th.”
Choosing to highlight 16th and 17th drew obvious attention as it is United and Spurs who occupy those positions this season. Arteta was pressed on his comments during his post-match press conference.
“But not this season, and in previous seasons, in the history,” he insisted. “And eighth and fifth, missing one or two players only.”
Asked directly whether he was talking about United and Spurs, Arteta explained: “No, no, no. That was in the past. In the past. In the past, in five years ago, 10 years ago, look in the memory and see what has happened in this league.”
Arteta has argued that Arsenal would have been genuine contenders for the Premier League title if they had avoided significant injuries, but he declined the chance to declare Arsenal contenders again next season.
“I don’t know. I don’t know,” he concluded. “I will try.
“What I can promise, I will do my very best. I will give my life here. I will give everything. I will get every drop of everybody there, squeeze it to get the best. But promise? I cannot promise. I cannot. Any manager is going to promise tomorrow, next season, ‘I’m going to win the Premier League or the Champions League.’ If I have to do that, I don’t do it, because I cannot promise anybody that.
“My best and the best of these players are going to try and go mad chasing that. I guarantee you that’s going to happen.”