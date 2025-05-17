Mikel Arteta Hails Kai Havertz as Arsenal Forward Nears ‘Unbelievable‘ Injury Return
Arsenal manager Kai Havertz has confirmed forward Kai Havertz could return from his hamstring injury in Sunday‘s meeting with Newcastle United.
Havertz was initially expected to miss the remainder of the season after being struck down in January, but Arteta has offered increasingly optimistic updates on the German‘s condition in recent weeks and was particularly full of praise in the build-up to Sunday‘s game.
“Unbelievable,” Arteta said. “I think his work rate, the work that he’s done as well, a lot of credit to the medical staff for the work that they’ve done throughout the last few months, because between then they’ve been pushing each other.
“We know how important Kai is for us. And the fact that he looks in great shape, I think he’s improved a lot of the metrics that are very important for a striker to give himself the best chance. And you see the transformation in him, which has been really impressive.”
Now back in training, Havertz will face a late fitness test as Arteta contemplates reinstating the German for Sunday‘s crucial meeting with Newcastle. Both sides are battling to qualify for the Champions League, but neither have secured their spot at this point.
“We’re going to decide [on a possible return for Havertz] tomorrow,” Arteta revealed.
“So he’s done certain parts of the sessions in the last two days. He looks in great shape, but I think it’s more a shout of, first of all, the medical staff, the doctor especially, giving the clearance, and then how Kai actually feels to contribute if he’s required.”
Arteta went on to admit Havertz had shattered a number of Arsenal‘s physical records in his recovery, praising the 25-year-old for working tirelessly to return ahead of schedule.
“Power, acceleration, muscle mass, the way that he has increased certain capacities in his body, his agility, he’s been incredible,” Arteta concluded.
“For someone that is not in the team to have that mindset, the only thing he has done is raise the standards in the building because the other ones in the building who are injured were looking at him, ‘I’m going to look bad if I don’t do the same’ so that’s part of the culture.”