MLS 2024 22 Under 22: Full List of Players
Major League Soccer revealed the 2024 22 Under 22 list, showcasing the best players in the league under 22-years-old.
The 22 best young players in the league were voted on by "an expert panel of MLS coaches, general managers, sporting directors, MLS Season Pass Talent, and select media," according to a release from MLS.
Diego Gómez takes home the number one spot in the ranking and becomes the first Inter Miami player to do so after notching six goal involvements during the regular season. Gómez is one of Miami's most versatile players capable of playing as either a midfielder or a winger, and he also is now the second Paraguayan player to win the 22 Under 22 award following in the footsteps of ex-Atlanta United player Miguel Almirón in 2017.
Gómez isn't the only Miami played to crack this year's 22 Under 22 list. Teammates Federico Redondo, Benjamin Cremaschi, Tomás Avilés and David Ruiz all join Gómez in the list for the best young players in MLS. The 19-year-old Cremaschi finished in second place in last year's list but fell to sixth place this time around.
Brothers Quinn and Cavan Sullivan both cracked the top 22 with the Philadelphia Union. The Union have earned the reputation of having one of the best academies in MLS and that theme looks to continue with the younger 15-year-old Cavan displaying huge potential.
Young USMNT hopefuls Diego Luna, Jack McGlynn and Brian Gutiérrez all crack the top five. Chicago Fire shot-stopper Chris Brady is the only goalkeeper included in the 22 Under 22.
Take a look at the full list below.
MLS 2024 22 Under 22: Full List
- Diego Gómez – Inter Miami (21)
- Diego Luna – Real Salt Lake (21)
- Jack McGlynn - Philadelphia Union (21)
- Brian Gutiérrez – Chicago Fire (21)
- Federico Redondo – Inter Miami (21)
- Benjamin Cremaschi – Inter Miami (19)
- Obed Vargas – Seattle Sounders (19)
- Quinn Sullivan – Philadelphia Union (20)
- Jalen Neal – LA Galaxy (21)
- Esmir Bajraktarević – New England Revolution (19)
- Daniel Edelman – New York Red Bulls (21)
- Tomás Avilés – Inter Miami (20)
- Chris Brady – Chicago Fire (20)
- Nathan Saliba – CF Montréal (20)
- Kevin Kelsy – FC Cincinnati (20)
- Julián Aude – LA Galaxy (21)
- Owen Wolff – Austin FC (19)
- Cavan Sullivan – Philadelphia Union (15)
- David Martínez – LAFC (18)
- Christian McFarlane – NYCFC (17)
- David Ruiz – Inter Miami (20)
- Peyton Miller – New England Revolution (16)