MLS 2024 Stats Leaders: Goals, Assists, Clean Sheets, Dribbles, Minutes Played
The 2024 Major League Soccer regular season had it all—fantastic goals and assists, rock-solid clean sheets along with handful of players to feature in every single minute for their respective clubs.
In total, 986 regular season matches were played starting in late February to the end of October. We saw the eight-time Ballon d'or winner that is Lionel Messi lead Inter Miami to Supporters' Shield glory while also achieving the greatest single-season in league history with 74 points.
On the defensive end, we saw a pair of experienced goalkeepers battle it out all season to keep the same amount of clean sheets while leading their backlines to excellent records.
Here are the top stats from the 2024 MLS regular season.
2024 MLS Regular Season Top Goalscorers
Christian Benteke claimed the Golden Boot award with just three penalty-kick goals while Messi, Luis Suárez and Denis Bouanga all managed 20 goals each.
Rank
Player
Goals
Matches Played
1.
Christian Benteke (D.C. United)
23
30
2.
Denis Bouanga (LAFC)
20
32
3.
Lionel Messi (Inter Miami)
20
19
4.
Luis Suárez (Inter Miami)
20
27
5.
Cucho Hernández (Columbus Crew)
19
27
6.
Cristian Arango (Real Salt Lake)
17
30
7.
Dániel Gazdag (Philadelphia Union)
17
30
8.
Gabriel Pec (LA Galaxy)
16
26
9.
Alonso Martínez (NYCFC)
16
30
10.
Petar Musa (FC Dallas)
16
30
2024 MLS Regular Season Assists Leaders
2023 MLS MVP Luciano 'Lucho' Acosta didn't slow down in the 2024 season, tallying the joint-most assists alongside Portland Timbers star Evander.
* MLS credits the pre-assist as well as the traditional assist.
Rank
Player
Assists
Matches Played
1.
Luciano Acosta (FC Cincinnati)
19
32
2.
Evander (Portland Timbers)
19
28
3.
Lionel Messi (Inter Miami)
16
19
4.
Albert Rusnák (Seattle Sounders)
16
32
5.
Ryan Gauld (Vancouver Whitecaps)
15
30
6.
Robin Lod (Minnesota United)
15
32
7.
Riqui Puig (LA Galaxy)
15
29
8.
Jordi Alba (Inter Miami)
14
28
9.
Cristian Espinoza (San Jose Earthquakes)
14
34
10.
Cucho Hernández (Columbus Crew)
14
27
2024 MLS Regular Season Goal Contribution Leaders
In just 19 matches, Messi nearly doubled his goal contribution output for the south Florida side.
Rank
Player
Goal Contributions
Matches Played
1.
Lionel Messi (Inter Miami)
36
19
2.
Evander (Portland Timbers)
34
28
3.
Luciano Acosta (FC Cincinnati)
33
32
4.
Cucho Hernández (Columbus Crew)
33
27
5.
Denis Bouanga (LAFC)
31
32
6.
Christian Benteke (D.C. United)
30
30
7.
Gabriel Pac (LA Galaxy)
30
33
8.
Cristian Arango (Real Salt Lake)
29
30
9.
Luis Suárez (Inter Miami)
29
27
10.
Riqui Puig (LA Galaxy)
28
29
2024 MLS Regular Season Shots-on-Target Leaders
LAFC's star winger in Bouanga put up plenty of shots-on-target while Benteke proved to be rather clinical with his efforts at goal.
Rank
Player
Shots-on-Target
Matches Played
1.
Denis Bouanga (LAFC)
64
32
2.
Gabriel Pec (LA Galaxy)
58
33
3.
Luis Suárez (Inter Miami)
51
27
4.
Cristian Arango (Real Salt Lake)
48
30
5.
Christian Benteke (D.C. United)
47
30
6.
Cucho Hernández (Columbus Crew)
45
27
7.
Rafael Navarro (Colorado Rapids)
44
34
8.
Evander (Portland Timbers)
43
28
9.
Lionel Messi (Inter Miami)
43
19
10.
Luca Orellano (FC Cincinnati)
43
33
2024 MLS Regular Season Completed Dribbles
Not only did Bouanga score 20 goals for the second consecutive season, the Gabon international also led all MLS players in completed dribbles.
Rank
Player
Dribbles
Matches Played
1.
Denis Bouanga (LAFC)
91
32
2.
Luciano Acosta (FC Cincinnati)
86
32
3.
Federico Bernardeschi (Toronto FC)
86
29
4.
Santiago Rodríguez (NYCFC)
85
32
5.
Riqui Puig (LA Galaxy)
69
29
6.
Luca Orellano (FC Cincinnati)
68
33
7.
Gabriel Pec (LA Galaxy)
67
33
8.
Carles Gil (New England Revolution)
61
26
9.
Santiago Moreno (Portland Timbers)
61
31
10.
Cristian Espinoza (San Jose Earthquakes)
54
34
2024 MLS Regular Season Clean Sheets Leaders
Former Tottenham Hotspur goalkeeper Hugo Lloris kept the joint-most clean sheets alongside Charlotte FC's Kristijan Kahlina.
Rank
Player
Clean Sheets
Matches Played
1.
Kristijan Kahlina (Charlotte FC)
12
34
2.
Hugo Lloris (LAFC)
12
33
3.
Stefan Frei (Seattle Sounders)
11
29
4.
Patrick Schulte (Columbus Crew)
10
27
5.
Steve Clark (Houston Dynamo)
8
31
6.
Pedro Gallese (Orlando City)
8
29
7.
Jonathan Sirois (CF Montréal)
8
33
8.
Brad Stuver (Austin FC)
8
34
9.
Joe Willis (Nashville SC)
8
30
10.
Roman Bürki (St. Louis CITY)
7
32
2024 MLS Regular Season Penalty Kick Leaders
Bouanga proved to be consistent from the penalty spot and the same can be said for Emil Forsberg after his first regular season with New York Red Bulls.
Rank
Player
Penalty Kick Goals
Matches Played
1.
Denis Bouanga (LAFC)
7
32
2.
Emil Forsberg (New York Red Bulls)
5
19
3.
Dániel Gazdag (Philadelphia Union)
4
30
4.
Rafael Navarro (Colorado Rapids)
4
34
5.
Santiago Rodríguez (NYCFC)
4
32
6.
Djordje Mihailović (Colorado Rapids)
4
29
7.
Raúl Ruidíaz (Seattle Sounders)
4
24
8.
Christian Benteke (D.C. United)
3
30
9.
Evander (Portland Timbers)
3
28
10.
Luciano Acosta (FC Cincinnati)
3
32
2024 MLS Regular Season Playing Time Leaders
Only three goalkeepers managed to play all 34 matches during the regular season while four outfield players played every single minute of the campaign.
Rank
Player
Minutes
Matches Played
1.
Kristijan Kahlina (Charlotte FC)
3,060
34
2.
Andreas Maxsø (Colorado Rapids)
3,060
34
3.
Brad Stuver (Austin FC)
3,060
34
4.
Artur (Houston Dynamo)
3,060
34
5.
Maya Yoshida (LA Galaxy)
3,060
34
6.
Matt Freese (NYCFC)
3,060
34
7.
Cristian Espinoza (San Jose Earthquakes)
3,060
34
8.
Chris Brady (Chicago Fire)
2,970
33
9.
Hugo Lloris (LAFC)
2,970
33
10.
Jonathan Sirois (CF Montréal)
2,970
33