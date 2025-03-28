MLS 2025 Stats: Goals, Assists, Team Stats
The 2025 MLS season is working its way through the 34-game regular season schedule, as teams strive to finish top nine in their conference and punch their ticket to the 2025 MLS Cup Playoffs, with hopes of one day winning MLS Cup.
Now in its 30th season, MLS features 30 teams split into two 15 team conferences. Teams primarily play within their conference, with rare crossover games for each club. At the end of the season, the team atop the regular season standings wins the Supporters' Shield, and gains hosting rights through the MLS Cup Playoffs.
The winner of the MLS Cup Final wins the Phillip F. Anschutz Trophy.
Subscribe here to MLS Season Pass
Who has the Most MLS Goals in 2025?
The player who scores the most goals in the MLS regular season is given the Golden Boot at the end of the 34-game season. However, if there is a tie for the most goals, the award goes to the player with more assists. Former Premier League star Christian Benteke won the most recent title in 2024 as the only player to score 23 goals with D.C. United.
2025 MLS Golden Boot Leaderboard
Player
Club
Goals
1. Tai Baribo
Philadelphia Union
6
2. Hugo Cuypers
Chicago Fire
5
T3. Emmanuel Latte Lath
Atlanta United
4
T3. Marco Pasalic
Orlando City SC
4
T3. Kelvin Yeboah
Minnesota United
4
Last 5 MLS Golden Boot winners
Year
Player
Club
Goals
2024
Christian Benteke
D.C. United
24
2023
Denis Bouanga
LAFC
20
2022
Hanky Muhktar
Nashville SC
23
2021
Taty Castellanos
NYCFC
19
2020 (Shortened Covid season)
Diego Rossi
LAFC
14
JOIN SI SOCCER'S MLS WHATSAPP COMMUNITY - GET ALL THE LATEST NEWS AND ANALYSIS STRAIGHT TO YOUR PHONE
Who Has the Most Assists in MLS in 2025?
Player
Club
Assists
T1. Pep Biel
Charlotte FC
4
T1. Jayden Nelson
Vancouver Whitecaps FC
4
T1. Kai Wagner
Philadelphia Union
4
T4. Jonathan Bamba
Chicago Fire FC
3
T4. Cristian Espinoza
San Jose Earthquakes
3
Who Has the Most MLS Clean Sheets in 2025?
Player
Club
Saves
T1. Roman Burki
St. Louis CITY SC
3
T1. Hugo Lloris
LAFC
3
T1. Joe Willis
Nashville SC
3
T4. Roman Celentano
FC Cincinnati
2
T4. Carlos Coronel
New York Red Bulls
2
Which MLS Team has the Most Goals in 2025?
Team
Goals
1. Orlando City SC
13
T2. Philadelphia Union
12
T2. Chicago Fire FC
12
4. Vancouver Whitecaps FC
10
T5. Charlotte FC
9