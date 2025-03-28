SI

MLS 2025 Stats: Goals, Assists, Team Stats

Find out who leads the major statistical categories throughout the 2025 Major League Soccer season.

Ben Steiner

Who leads MLS in major stat categories in 2025?
Who leads MLS in major stat categories in 2025? / Anne-Marie Sorvin-Imagn Images

The 2025 MLS season is working its way through the 34-game regular season schedule, as teams strive to finish top nine in their conference and punch their ticket to the 2025 MLS Cup Playoffs, with hopes of one day winning MLS Cup.

Now in its 30th season, MLS features 30 teams split into two 15 team conferences. Teams primarily play within their conference, with rare crossover games for each club. At the end of the season, the team atop the regular season standings wins the Supporters' Shield, and gains hosting rights through the MLS Cup Playoffs.

The winner of the MLS Cup Final wins the Phillip F. Anschutz Trophy.

Who has the Most MLS Goals in 2025?

The player who scores the most goals in the MLS regular season is given the Golden Boot at the end of the 34-game season. However, if there is a tie for the most goals, the award goes to the player with more assists. Former Premier League star Christian Benteke won the most recent title in 2024 as the only player to score 23 goals with D.C. United.

2025 MLS Golden Boot Leaderboard

Player

Club

Goals

1. Tai Baribo

Philadelphia Union

6

2. Hugo Cuypers

Chicago Fire

5

T3. Emmanuel Latte Lath

Atlanta United

4

T3. Marco Pasalic

Orlando City SC

4

T3. Kelvin Yeboah

Minnesota United

4

Last 5 MLS Golden Boot winners

Year

Player

Club

Goals

2024

Christian Benteke

D.C. United

24

2023

Denis Bouanga

LAFC

20

2022

Hanky Muhktar

Nashville SC

23

2021

Taty Castellanos

NYCFC

19

2020 (Shortened Covid season)

Diego Rossi

LAFC

14

Who Has the Most Assists in MLS in 2025?

Player

Club

Assists

T1. Pep Biel

Charlotte FC

4

T1. Jayden Nelson

Vancouver Whitecaps FC

4

T1. Kai Wagner

Philadelphia Union

4

T4. Jonathan Bamba

Chicago Fire FC

3

T4. Cristian Espinoza

San Jose Earthquakes

3

Who Has the Most MLS Clean Sheets in 2025?

Player

Club

Saves

T1. Roman Burki

St. Louis CITY SC

3

T1. Hugo Lloris

LAFC

3

T1. Joe Willis

Nashville SC

3

T4. Roman Celentano

FC Cincinnati

2

T4. Carlos Coronel

New York Red Bulls

2

Which MLS Team has the Most Goals in 2025?

Team

Goals

1. Orlando City SC

13

T2. Philadelphia Union

12

T2. Chicago Fire FC

12

4. Vancouver Whitecaps FC

10

T5. Charlotte FC

9

BEN STEINER

Ben Steiner is an American-Canadian journalist who brings in-depth experience, having covered the North American national teams, MLS, CPL, NWSL, NSL and Liga MX for prominent outlets, including MLSsoccer.com, CBC Sports, and OneSoccer.

