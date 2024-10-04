MLS Cup Playoffs 2024 Qualification: Eastern Conference Breakdown
The 2024 MLS Cup playoffs are quickly approaching as we enter the the final few weeks of the regular season.
In the Eastern Conference, seven of the nine spots have already been snatched up by teams hoping to lift MLS Cup in December. Get the full breakdown below on who has qualified, who controls their own destiny, who needs some help and who is out.
MLS Eastern Conference: Who Has Qualified?
- Charlotte FC
- FC Cincinnati
- Columbus Crew
- Inter Miami
- New York City FC
- New York Red Bulls
- Orlando City SC
Inter Miami clinched the Supporters' Shield title–the trophy awarded to the team in first place overall in MLS and thus a postseason spot—after its 3–2 victory over Columbus Crew Wednesday night. It was the second trophy in the team's history after the 2023 Leagues Cup.
Reigning MLS Cup champion Columbus and in-state rival FC Cincinnati have also punched their tickets to the playoffs. Orlando City re-signed head coach Óscar Pareja and the move has paid off having already qualified for the playoffs.
Both New York teams, New York Red Bulls and NYCFC, are set to take part in the postseason thanks to the firepower they have up front. Charlotte FC continues to turn heads by reaching the playoffs for the second time in three seasons since its inaugural 2022 campaign.
MLS Eastern Conference: Who Controls Their Destiny, Who Needs Help?
CF Montréal moved into outright eight place after its 2–1 win over Atlanta United in the midweek while Toronto FC, Philadelphia Union and D.C. United are all on 37 points. Positions eight through 11 in the Eastern Conference could finish in several different ways given how close the teams are, however it's worth nothing that Toronto has played 33 matches and is likely to miss out with teams around them having two matches in hand.
Atlanta and Nashville SC will need a bit of help from teams above them if they are to miraculously qualify for the playoffs.
New England Revolution is on the verge of elimination six points out of playoff spot.
MLS Eastern Conference: Who Has Been Eliminated?
Chicago Fire have already been eliminated from postseason contention.