MLS Cup Playoffs: Who’s In, Potential Playoff Bracket and Qualification Scenarios for Decision Day
Decision Day, the final day of the MLS regular season, has plenty in store for fans ahead of the MLS Cup playoffs with two spots up for grabs and a host of seeding implications on the line.
There will be a refreshed MLS Cup final this season, as neither of last year’s finalists, the New York Red Bulls or LA Galaxy, qualified for this year’s postseason. However, the final bracket is yet to be determined.
The first round of the playoffs features a best-of-three series, with the higher seed hosting the opening match and decisive third game, if needed. The following rounds consist of single-game knockouts, hosted by the higher seed.
Here’s where things stand as Decision Day approaches.
MLS Western Conference Playoff Picture
The Western Conference is nearly sorted, but the spots in the one-game Wild Card match remain open. FC Dallas, Real Salt Lake, the Colorado Rapids and San Jose Earthquakes are fighting for their playoff lives on Decision Day.
Elsewhere, the Vancouver Whitecaps, San Diego FC, LAFC and Minnesota United have all locked up home advantage in the first round, best-of-three series.
Vancouver are the favorites for the No. 1 seed given they only need a draw to secure the top spot. A loss would give San Diego a chance to usurp the top spot since the first tiebreaker for placings is total wins.
FC Dallas: 8th
- Current Points: 41
- Record: 10-11-12
- Goal Difference: -4
FC Dallas have the upper hand in the race for the final playoff spots in the Western Conference, despite losing their game-in-hand 2–1 against the LA Galaxy on Saturday. However, they will have a massive challenge, taking on the Western Conference-leading Vancouver on Decision Day.
Qualifying Scenarios (per MLS)
- Dallas win at Vancouver or...
- Dallas draw at Vancouver AND Colorado lose/draw vs. LAFC or...
- Dallas draw at Vancouver AND Salt Lake lose/draw at St. Louis or...
- San Jose lose/draw vs. Austin AND Colorado lose vs. LAFC or...
- San Jose lose/draw vs. Austin AND Salt Lake lose at St. Louis or...
- Colorado lose vs. LAFC AND Salt Lake lose at St. Louis
Real Salt Lake: 9th
- Current Points: 40
- Record: 12-4-17
- Goal Difference: -11
Real Salt Lake let a tremendous opportunity slip through their fingers on Saturday night. A 1–0 loss against the Seattle Sounders could have all but sealed their fate as a playoff-bound team.
Now, they will look to Decision Day against St. Louis CITY SC welcoming back key midfielder Diego Luna from U.S. men’s national team duty. A win is good enough to see them through, but there are alternate routes if they stumble again.
Qualifying Scenarios (per MLS)
- Salt Lake win at St. Louis or...
- Salt Lake draw at St. Louis AND Colorado lose/draw vs. LAFC or...
- Salt Lake draw at St. Louis AND Dallas lose at Vancouver or...
- San Jose lose/draw vs. Austin AND Colorado lose vs. LAFC
Colorado Rapids: 10th
- Current Points: 40
- Record: 11-7-15
- Goal Difference: -12
The Colorado Rapids didn’t play on Saturday, but they effectively won thanks to FC Dallas and Real Salt Lake losses, keeping their playoff hopes alive as they head into their Decision Day clash against the high-flying LAFC.
A win won’t be good enough on its own to secure a spot in the playoffs.
Qualifying Scenarios (per MLS)
- Colorado win vs. LAFC AND Salt Lake lose/draw at St. Louis or...
- Colorado win vs. LAFC AND Dallas lose/draw at Vancouver or...
- Colorado draw vs. LAFC AND Salt Lake lose at St. Louis AND Dallas lose at Vancouver or...
- Colorado draw vs. LAFC AND San Jose lose/draw vs. Austin AND Dallas lose at Vancouver or...
- Colorado draw vs. LAFC AND San Jose lose/draw vs. Austin AND Salt Lake lose at St. Louis
11th. San Jose Earthquakes
- Current Points: 38
- Record: 10-8-15
- Goal Difference: -4
The San Jose Earthquakes aren’t mathematically eliminated yet, but need a lot to go their way on Decision Day if they hope to sneak into the Wild Card match.
Qualifying Scenarios (per MLS)
- San Jose win vs. Austin AND Colorado lose/draw vs. LAFC AND Salt Lake lose at St. Louis or...
- San Jose win vs. Austin AND Colorado lose/draw vs. LAFC AND Dallas lose at Vancouver or...
- San Jose win vs. Austin AND Salt Lake lose at St. Louis AND Dallas lose at Vancouver
If the MLS Cup Playoffs Started Today: Western Conference
Higher Seed (Hosts Game 1 and 3)
Lower Seed (Hosts Game 2)
(1) Vancouver Whitecaps FC*
Wild Card Winner (FC Dallas or Real Salt Lake)
(2) San Diego FC*
(7) Portland Timbers*
(3) LAFC*
(6) Austin FC*
(4) Minnesota United*
(5) Seattle Sounders FC*
*Clinched playoffs
MLS Eastern Conference Playoff Picture
The 2025 MLS Eastern Conference playoff spots have all been secured. Still, Decision Day brings plenty of seeding implications from determining which teams will compete in the Wild Card match to who sits second behind the Supporters’ Shield-winning Philadelphia Union.
Each of the Union, FC Cincinnati and Inter Miami have clinched home field advantage in the first round, but the fourth spot is up for grabs between New York City FC, Charlotte FC and Nashville SC.
If the MLS Cup Playoffs Started Today: Eastern Conference
Higher Seed (Hosts Game 1 and 3)
Lower Seed (Hosts Game 2)
(1) Philadelphia Union*
Wild Card Winner (Chicago Fire or Columbus Crew)
(2) FC Cincinnati*
(7) Orlando City SC*
(3) Inter Miami*
(6) Nashville SC*
(4) Charlotte FC*
(5) New York City FC*
*Clinched playoffs
MLS Eastern Conference Home Field Advantage Scenarios
Charlotte FC
- Charlotte win vs. Philadelphia or...
- Charlotte draw vs. Philadelphia AND New York City lose/draw vs. Seattle or...
- Nashville lose/draw vs. Miami AND New York City lose vs. Seattle
New York City FC
- New York City win vs. Seattle AND Charlotte lose/draw vs. Philadelphia or...
- New York City draw vs. Seattle AND Charlotte lose vs. Philadelphia AND Nashville lose/draw vs. Miami
Nashville SC
- Nashville win vs. Miami AND Charlotte lose vs. Philadelphia AND New York City lose/draw vs. Seattle