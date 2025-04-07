MLS Cup: Which Teams Are Early Contenders in 2025?
Seven matchdays into the 2025 MLS season, it’s becoming clear which teams will be good for the rest of the season.
While every club had early-season hopes and dreams, dismal starts have seen many quickly dissipate, as other clubs have provided ample surprises in the first two months of the campaign.
Seven games is roughly one-fifth of the MLS 34-match season, but it provides a strong window into a team's prospects for the rest of the season—of course, except for the always slow-starting Seattle Sounders, who often start with struggles before contending for trophies.
Here are five teams that are early MLS Cup contenders. After all, who doesn’t love making predictions for November in April?
5. LAFC
LAFC haven’t quite shown their peak in MLS yet, but there are elements within their performances that indicate they might just be a contender once again this season.
Even with some struggles of late, they have Denis Bouanga and new signing Jeremy Ebobisse, who started the season strong with a goal in his first three games but has recently been sidelined with an injury.
While Bouanga hasn’t scored in MLS, and they sit ninth in the Western Conference,. they have the elements of a championship team, with league superstars combined with veteran poise and depth.
The recent results may not wholly indicate their true potential. There has been ample focus on their Concacaf Champions Cup quarterfinal tie against Inter Miami CF, whom they beat 1–0 in the first leg at home.
Additionally, LAFC have never been shy to make a summer signing, so they remain in a prime position to add to an already talented group and elevate their play towards the MLS Cup Playoffs.
4. Philadelphia Union
The Philadelphia Union made a big gamble when they replaced 10-year head coach Jim Curtin with former St. Louis CITY SC manager Bradley Carnell, but it’s proven to be a shrewd move.
On Matchday 6, they pushed Inter Miami and showed their abilities to frustrate a team with depth and quality in every position, only eventually losing to a moment of magic from Lionel Messi. On Matchday 7, they returned to their defensive identity with a scoreless draw against Orlando City SC.
Although Carnell’s balanced style sometimes prevents individual players from elevating their impacts outside of a system, it has allowed the team to rely on a deep player pool and get the best out of players in their identified roles, ultimately benefiting the greater product and result.
Tai Baribo leads MLS with six goals and is proving to be a key finisher in the box when the Union can create chances, while Quinn Sullivan has posted four assists in 2025, a year that could see him become a key depth piece of the USMNT at just 21 years old.
3. Columbus Crew SC
Few managers could keep their team at contention level after losing two star players, but that’s precisely what Wilfried Nancy has done with Columbus Crew SC, sitting second in the Eastern Conference after Matchday 7.
As Cucho Hernandez and Christian Ramirez thrive in La Liga and with the LA Galaxy, the Crew have shifted their attack to focus on Diego Rossi and Canadian international Jacen Russell-Rowe and have already scored three goals and an assist in seven appearances.
Russell-Rowe, though, has been the most outstanding development of the season. While the former MLS Next Pro Golden Boot winner had strong performances in the previous era, he’s grasped the increased opportunity and is borderline elite at 22 years old.
Outside of the two in attack, Nancy has significantly benefited from fullbacks Mo Farsi and Max Arfsten. At the same time, Patrick Schulte remains consistent in net, helping the Crew concede just five goals in their first seven games.
Despite roster turnover, Columbus still has ample experience. They are just one year removed from making a run to the final of the Concacaf Champions Cup and two away from winning the MLS Cup.
Nancy’s style works, and they’ve been stellar so far as surprising as that may be after their losses. However, with the summer transfer window looming, adding a new central forward could make them even more challenging in the Eastern Conference.
2. Inter Miami CF
Until recently, Inter Miami CF would have been at the top of the list of potential contenders. However, after a tough 2–1 win against Philadelphia Union, followed by a Champions Cup loss to LAFC and a regular-season tie with Toronto FC, things are looking less optimistic.
Since Lionel Messi and the former FC Barcelona superstars joined Inter Miami in 2023, the club has showcased their ability to win games and thrive in less pressure and regularity. The 2023 Leagues Cup win was in the “honeymoon” phase for Messi’s signing, but since then, the team has struggled against frustrating defensive teams in high-pressure situations.
Miami is second in the Eastern Conference after six games and has yet to lose in the regular season. However, they have yet to show the true killer instinct and could have troubles with discipline in a frustrating playoff environment.
No doubt head coach Javier Masherano’s team has the skill and depth to win anything in MLS, and could finish with another Supporters’ Shield, but making a deep run in MLS Cup might be too much to ask, even with Messi leading the charge.
1. Vancouver Whitecaps FC
Even without key players, Vancouver Whitecaps still managed to find results, beating a strong Colorado Rapids team 2–0 on Matchday 7, without DP midfielder Ryan Gauld and Canadian international left-back Sam Adekugbe.
Like Philadelphia, Vancouver made a big swing in letting go of head coach Vanni Sartini to replace him with Jesper Sørensen, who had never managed outside of Denmark, but it’s paying off. So far, they sit first in the Western Conference on 16 points and are tied with Miami for the top spot.
The Whitecaps have top-end talent in Gauld, USMNT striker Brian White, who has two goals this season, and Paraguayan international Andrés Cubas, who has established himself as one of the top MLS defensive midfielders.
Yet, it’s Sørensen’s system that makes the team a contender. It's focused on patience in possession and carving out roles for depth players to fit their individual skill sets. So far, through seven matches, the Caps have had 10 different goal-scorers, the most diverse early-season scoring spread in MLS history.
While there’s no clarity off the pitch amid the club’s search for new owners and a new stadium, the team is performing at its best since joining MLS in 2011––and they’re going to be even better once Gauld returns.