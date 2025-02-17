Are Inter Miami CF Favorites? MLS Eastern Conference Preview and Prediction
Lionel Messi's Inter Miami CF are the favorites in the MLS Eastern Conference in 2025. After setting a regular season points record of 74, bringing the former Barcelona boys back and adding Javier Mascherano to the touchline, there's a lot to like about the group.
While Miami are top, how wil the MLS Eastern Conference standings go this season?
It's a full preview and prediction with everything you need to know for each club ahead of kickoff on Feb. 22.
1. Inter Miami CF - (1st in 2024)
While some doubt could be cast upon Javier Mascherano’s first MLS campaign as head coach, this team is simply too good to fail. Messi comes off an MVP campaign where he scored 20 goals and 16 assists in just 19 games while rarely in full health.
The Argentine number 10 is just the peak of a star group that also includes Luis Suarez, who also scored 20 goals, Sergio Busquets, and Jordi Alba. The Barcelona boys would likely still be enough, but the Herons also bring back key pieces in Benjamin Cremaschi, Robert Taylor, and goalkeeper Drake Callender.
It’s a scary thought that the team could be even better this season, too, but adding Fafá Picault, who comes off a career-best season nine goals and six assists with the Vancouver Whitecaps, might elevate Messi and the attack. He’s an elite crosser and a winger who can add much-needed depth.
They also welcome Argentine attacker Tadeo Allende on loan from Celta Vigo and Venezuelan midfielder Telasco Segovia.
After setting a regular season points record of 74 in 2024 and crashing out of the MLS Cup Playoffs, this Miami team will seek revenge amid a busy season featuring a midsummer FIFA Club World Cup.
2. Atlanta United - (9th in 2024)
It’s been a pricey winter for Atlanta United , but they’re MLS Cup contenders again.
The Five Stripes had one of the best windows, breaking the MLS incoming transfer record by adding Emmanuel Latte Lath from Middlesbrough for $22 million plus add-ons and buying back club legend Miguel Almiron from Newcastle.
Those two dynamic attacking pieces come into the team alongside former DC United DP midfielder Mateusz Klich and depth attacker Patrick Weah, all set to elevate the talent that was already there in designated player midfielder Alexey Miranchuk and winger Saba Lobjanidze.
Adding some of the biggest deals in MLS signals this club’s intentions to get back to a contender, and under new head coach Ronny Deila, it looks like they’ll do just that.
3. FC Cincinnati - (3rd in 2024)
FC Cincinnati parted with Luciano Acosta this offseason.
The Argentine midfielder has been one of the best in MLS through and was at odds with the club about returning.
Even without him, though, FCC shelled out $16.2 million for Belgian Pro League forward Kévin Denkey, who comes in after winning the 2023-24 Belgian Pro League scoring title with 27 goals, helping Cercle Brugge qualify for the UEFA Conference League.
They also brought in Paraguayan defender Gilberto Flores as a U22 Initiative player, who could prove a shrewd move despite being just 21 at center back and have defensive leadership in USMNT defender Miles Robinson.
Replacing Lucho will be important for FCC, but even without him, they’re still one of the best in the East.
4. Charlotte FC - (5th in 2024)
Just 37 goals allowed. Charlotte FC were the best defensive team in the Eastern Conference last year, and they’ve improved.
After holding on to many key defensive pieces, Charlotte spent the offseason on their attack, adding long-time Crystal Palace midfielder Wilfred Zaha, who will play alongside Patrick Agyemang, back after scoring a team-high 10 goals in 2024.
Adding Zaha is a clear statement for the club, bringing in MLS veteran Eryk Williamson. Karol Swiderski was most notable among departures but never truly hit form in Charlotte.
This should be a team contender among the best in the East, given the talent they’ve added alongside promising remaining attackers like Agyemang, Pep Biel and Liel Abada.
5. Columbus Crew - (2nd in 2024)
What to do without Cucho Hérnandez and Christian Ramirez?
After losing two superstars from their potent front three, Columbus Crew SC find themselves in an unknown and unplanned position heading into 2025
Without them, they forge ahead with Diego Rossi as their primary attacker but will need replacements internally and likely through the market. Hérnandez scored 19 goals and 14 assists in 2024, while Ramirez scored eight and had six helpers. Combined, the trio had 39 goals of the Crew’s 72.
Jacen Russell-Rowe and Max Arfsten could be the potential replacements for now, with Russell-Rowe improving quickly through 2024. However, given the recent influx of cash, the Crew will also be hunting to bring someone in, highlighted by a reported $16 million for Hérnandez.
Despite the void in the roster, most of the core returns and general manager Issa Tall will have a few tricks up his sleeve, as will head coach Wilfried Nancy, who has proven to be one of the best in MLS.
6. New York City FC - (6th in 2024)
New York City FC are running it back. With Alonso Martinez staying after scoring 16 goals in 26 games, he’s taking on much of the attacking responsibility and likely linkup with Santi Rodríguez in midfield.
Questions fall on whether the Pigeons can continue their success with such a similar group. Yes, James Sands, Keaton Parks, Maxi Moralez, and Rodríguez all bring another year of experience and are holdovers from the 2021 MLS Cup-winning roster, but their peak is likely not a contender anymore.
Once known for their ample investment in star players, NYCFC haven’t been as smart with their investments lately, but should still be a very competitive team. If not, Matt Freese can save the day between the sticks.
7. Orlando City SC - (4th in 2024)
Orlando City have a consistent head coaching philosophy under Oscar Pareja, and his teams have seldom done poorly throughout his MLS career. Yet, the Lions could face a challenge due to a reported long-term injury to Wilder Cartagena, and the recent selling of Facundo Torres for a club record fee.
For now, their attacking hopes rest with Martin Ojeda, who showed glimpses but hasn’t cracked six goals and is better alongside someone.
8. New York Red Bulls - (7th in 2024)
From a historic run to the MLS Cup Final to fighting for a playoff spot? It’s possible for the New York Red Bulls.
While they went on a run in the playoffs, RBNY finished seventh in the Eastern Conference in 2024 and lost Andrés Reyes to San Diego FC, a key center back from their run, while also saying farewell to DP striker Dante Vanzeir after he moved to Gent.
Leaning on 33-year-old Emil Forsberg to be healthy after dealing with injuries through 2024 is a bold bet, as is success for 35-year-old Bayern Munich legend Eric Maxim Choupo-Moting.
However, Bundesliga veteran center back Alexander Hack could fill the Reyes void, and there is youthful experience with midfielder Daniel Edelman, who could be in for another breakout year after playing 31 matches in 2024.
Health will be a critical factor, as will consistency in a competitive Eastern Conference mid-table. If they make the MLS Cup Playoffs, though? Watch out.
9. Chicago Fire - (15th in 2024)
They tried to sign Neymar.
While new head coach and chief soccer officer Gregg Berhalter couldn’t get the Brazilian, taking a swing on such a player is precisely what Chicago Fire FC need to be doing. A historic club looking to fight back relevancy in MLS and their city, it’s a win they even attempted to sign the former FC Barcelona forward.
With the addition of standout MLS veteran Jack Elliot from the Philadelphia Union and striker Jonathan Bamba from Lille OSC on a DP contract, the Chicago Fire have bolstered their squad significantly, sparking excitement for the upcoming season.
Lots of changes; Berhalter is back in MLS, and this could be fun. Just wait until the summer window when they have some flexibility after getting sell-on percentages of Aston Villa selling Jhon Dúran to Al-Nassr.
10. CF Montréal - (8th in 2024)
CF Montréal are frugal, and watching them try to unearth undervalued assets is entertaining.
So far, they’ve added former LA Galaxy center-back Jalen Neal and brought in New England DP striker Giacomo Vrioni for a bargain. That pair, in addition to Prince Owusu from rival Toronto FC and once-capped Canada national team midfielder Victor Loturi, are all solid attempts to hit something good, yet none are surefire stars.
Key returning pieces include American midfielder Caden Clark, who settled quickly after joining in August 2024, and consistent center back Joel Waterman.
This isn’t a team that will splash the cash like they once did with Nesta, Ignacio Piatti and Didier Drogba, but it could be a fun summer in La Belle Provence.
11. Nashville SC - (13th in 2024)
This is a much-changed Nashville SC side heading into 2025 under head coach BJ Callaghan. After missing the MLS Cup Playoffs for the first time, they saw 13 players depart the club in a significant re-tooling effort.
Getting 2022 MLS MVP Hany Mukhtar back to his top form and back into a position of strength will be critical. He’s struggled on the wing and as a deep-lying playmaker. However, there could be an opportunity for him as a more traditional number 10 should Callaghan adjust centrally despite a light roster of midfielders.
Nashville also welcomes the 2024 MLS Cup MVP, Gaston Brugman, from the LA Galaxy, who will help control things in deep midfield while they continue to look at Sam Surridge for goals after the Englishman scored 12 in 28 games in 2024.
The Coyotes have potential but will need Mukhtar to get back to his best and all three DPs to be consistently outstanding.
12. Philadelphia Union - (12th in 2024)
It’s a new era for the Union. The decision to part ways with long-time head coach Jim Curtin and bring in former St. Louis CITY SC head coach Bradley Carnell marks the beginning of a new era, promising a more attacking style of play and a departure from their defensive, possession-based identity.
Carnell will see the Union attack more. Still, it will do so without one of last season’s key midfielders after selling Jack McGlynn to the Houston Dynamo for $2.1 million. Defensively, they also lost Jack Elliott to the Chicago Fire after the 29-year-old Englishman held down their backline for nine seasons.
Could we see more of young star, Cavan Sullivan in his 15-year-old season too?
It’s a tight Eastern Conference, and getting the most out of a less expensive roster is always challenging. For Philly, Carnell’s new coaching philosophy might not be enough for the club to hit their previous heights.
13. D.C. United - (10th in 2024)
Christian Benteke can only score so many. He’s a year older now, too.
Benteke did the near unthinkable in 2024, winning the Golden Boot with 23 goals on a team he couldn’t will into the playoffs. This offseason, they’ve not done much either and will likely rely on direct, transition play and crosses into the 34-year-old Belgian once again.
Other than center-backs in former Nashville SC starter Lukas MacNaughton and Australian international Kyle Rowles, the team will be in tough without notable additions. Making it even worse, they’re still paying Mateusz Klich, who is suiting up for Atlanta United.
14. Toronto FC - (11th in 2024)
A new coach, Robin Fraser, distances the club from the 2024 disaster and ties it to Canada Soccer’s drone scandal with former head coach John Herdman. But Lorenzo Insigne is still there, and this team can’t win with him.
The club has not made significant moves in the transfer market and the seldom healthy Insigne is still with the team and is unlikely able to play much of a role, continuing to eat up salary cap space and tying Toronto to an unsuccessful era.
They have added Canadian international, former La Liga and Premier League winger Theo Corbeanu, who will look to revive his international career in his first MLS season at 22 years old.
Among the key returnees are Federico Bernardeschi, who had an inconsistent 2024, scoring eight goals and eight assists in 29 games, and skipper Jonathan Osorio, who has always been a midfield cornerstone for the club.
Turning the mess around without a massive overhaul will be challenging, if not impossible. A long year to come on the Lakeshore.
15. New England Revolution (14th in 2024)
The New England Revolution had a busy offseason. They moved Designated Player striker Giacomo Vrioni to CF Montréal despite him hitting some late-season form, replacing him with former Inter Miami striker Leonardo Campana.
Campana, who has 28 goals in 80 MLS matches, brings skill and a target up top to New England and was a significant investment. He was far from the only move, too, with the Revs also adding MLS journeyman Maxi Urruti, Brazilian center-back Brayan Ceballos, and most recently, 20-year-old Israeli youth international defender Ilay Feingold on a U22 Initiative deal among their 11 new players.
With the complete overhaul and moving on from DPs, head coach Caleb Porter will have his hands full in the search for MLS Cup Playoff contention. 2024 was terrible, it will take a lot to improve.