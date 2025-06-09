MLS Goals of the Week: A Rocket From Rios, Antony's Rainbow and More
Another MLS matchday for the history books, and it was one that came with quite a few surprising results across the board.
Despite playing just five games, one-third of the usual slate, we saw a shocking result as an ill and rotated Vancouver Whitecaps FC picked up a 3–0 win over the Seattle Sounders, while the Chicago Fire beat D.C. United 7–1 on the road.
Even though there weren't so many matches to choose from, there were quite a few eye-catching goals across the Matchday 18 slate.
5. Segura's Secure Placement for LAFC
Crowds erupt for corner kicks around the world, but a surprisingly low amount of them actually lead to goals. Eddie Segura made sure his header did though, and placed it perfectly into the bottom corner as LAFC went on to beat Sporting Kansas City 3–1 on Sunday night.
4. Tom Barlow Balls out for Chicago Fire FC
Tom Barlow. Remember the name. A hat-trick for Chicago Fire FC in a 7–1 win over D.C. United, and his first goal came with a stellar one-touch finish after a perfect run past defenders. His hat-trick already brought him to his 2024 goal total too.
3. Tiki-Taka for Sporting Kansas City
Sporting Kansas City might not be going to the FIFA Club World Cup, but they picked apart LAFC for Dejan Joveljic's opening goal on Sunday night, with the Serbian forward finishing an elite team buildup.
2. Rios' Rocket for Vancouver Whitecaps
Vancouver Whitecaps FC needed a morale boost after losing the Concacaf Champions Cup final to Cruz Azul last week, and further getting an illness from what some have speculated to be poisoning. They got their boost though, and Daniel Rios' fired a wicked strike in a 3–0 win over their rival Seattle Sounders.
1. Antony's Rainbow for the Portland Timbers
Brazilian players always have some flair to them and Portland Timbers midfielder Antony is no different. In the Timbers' 2–1 comeback win against St. Louis CITY SC, he executed the perfect rainbow flick before curling a shot into the far post. Perfection.
