SI

MLS Goals of the Week: Orellano, De La Vega and More From Matchday 26

Lionel Messi didn't crack this week's top five with a goal, but he remains on the list with a pinpoint assist.

Ben Steiner

FC Cincinnati's Luca Orellano scored a perfectly placed curling shot in a 1–0 win against Real Salt Lake on Matchday 26.
FC Cincinnati's Luca Orellano scored a perfectly placed curling shot in a 1–0 win against Real Salt Lake on Matchday 26. / Peter Creveling-Imagn Images

The 2025 MLS season rolled on with another busy week in the middle of the summer, with several teams taking on two games this week.

Despite the tired legs, Saturday's Matchday 26 matches brought some stellar moments from the league's best players with clutch goals in key times and perfect strikes to continue strong form.

Here are Sports Illustrated's best goals from the latest round of the 2025 MLS regular season.

5. Maya Yoshida Comes Clutch For LA Galaxy

Sitting last in the Western Conference, the 2025 MLS season has not gone to plan for the LA Galaxy. Yet, they got a memorable moment on Saturday night, as Maya Yoshida rose with a perfectly placed header to tie El Tráfico at 3–3 in the final moments.

4. Jordi Alba Slots Home Lionel Messi's Perfect Assist for Inter Miami

Lionel Messi might have bagged two goals of his own, but his moment of brilliance to open the scoring for Inter Miami against the New York Red Bulls is a play of wonder. No, it wasn't a Messi goal, but the threaded pass to Jordi Alba was just as nice.

3. Kaick's Blistering Strike for FC Dallas

FC Dallas showed out in a 3–0 win over St. Louis CITY SC on Saturday, but it was the opening goal which topped the highlight reels. Kaick da Silva Ferreira sent a blistering shot into the top corner from just inside the box.

2. Luca Orellano's Controlled Belter for FC Cincinnati

FC Cincinnati picked up all six points this week with a 3–0 win against Inter Miami and a 1–0 win over Real Salt Lake. Yet, of all the goals they scored, the perfect placement on the curling shot from Luca Orellano stood out among the best. A top moment for the reigning MLS goal of the year winner.

1. Pedro De La Vega From Distance for Seattle Sounders

Pedro de la Vega has not brought much consistency to his performances with the Seattle Sounders, but supporters of the Rave Green will hope he does a little bit more of this for the rest of the season. A stellar dribble and a perfect finish—it doesn't get much better.

READ THE LATEST MLS NEWS, TRANSFER RUMORS AND GOSSIP

feed

Published
Ben Steiner
BEN STEINER

Ben Steiner is an American-Canadian journalist who brings in-depth experience, having covered the North American national teams, MLS, CPL, NWSL, NSL and Liga MX for prominent outlets, including MLSsoccer.com, CBC Sports, and OneSoccer.

Home/Soccer