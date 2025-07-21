MLS Goals of the Week: Orellano, De La Vega and More From Matchday 26
The 2025 MLS season rolled on with another busy week in the middle of the summer, with several teams taking on two games this week.
Despite the tired legs, Saturday's Matchday 26 matches brought some stellar moments from the league's best players with clutch goals in key times and perfect strikes to continue strong form.
Here are Sports Illustrated's best goals from the latest round of the 2025 MLS regular season.
5. Maya Yoshida Comes Clutch For LA Galaxy
Sitting last in the Western Conference, the 2025 MLS season has not gone to plan for the LA Galaxy. Yet, they got a memorable moment on Saturday night, as Maya Yoshida rose with a perfectly placed header to tie El Tráfico at 3–3 in the final moments.
4. Jordi Alba Slots Home Lionel Messi's Perfect Assist for Inter Miami
Lionel Messi might have bagged two goals of his own, but his moment of brilliance to open the scoring for Inter Miami against the New York Red Bulls is a play of wonder. No, it wasn't a Messi goal, but the threaded pass to Jordi Alba was just as nice.
3. Kaick's Blistering Strike for FC Dallas
FC Dallas showed out in a 3–0 win over St. Louis CITY SC on Saturday, but it was the opening goal which topped the highlight reels. Kaick da Silva Ferreira sent a blistering shot into the top corner from just inside the box.
2. Luca Orellano's Controlled Belter for FC Cincinnati
FC Cincinnati picked up all six points this week with a 3–0 win against Inter Miami and a 1–0 win over Real Salt Lake. Yet, of all the goals they scored, the perfect placement on the curling shot from Luca Orellano stood out among the best. A top moment for the reigning MLS goal of the year winner.
1. Pedro De La Vega From Distance for Seattle Sounders
Pedro de la Vega has not brought much consistency to his performances with the Seattle Sounders, but supporters of the Rave Green will hope he does a little bit more of this for the rest of the season. A stellar dribble and a perfect finish—it doesn't get much better.