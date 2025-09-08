MLS Goals of the Week: Pompeu, Wolff and More From Matchday 32
The September international window made for a slower weekend of MLS action with only four games across the league. Yet, it still featured a few standout strikes, and some of the over 100 MLS players on international duty also put themselves on some highlight reels.
For this week’s MLS Goals of the Week, Sports Illustrated picks out three of the best goals from MLS play and two from the league’s best in international play.
5. Vancouver Whitecaps’ Ali Ahmed’s Perfect Press for Canada
Former New York Red Bulls and CF Montréal coach, now on the touchline with Canada, Jesse Marsch is famous for his high-pressing tactics, and was beaming after Vancouver Whitecaps winger Ali Ahmed pressed relentlessly in a 3–0 win over Romania.
4. Sanabria Saves a Point for LA Galaxy
The LA Galaxy are playing for nothing more than pride after being mathematically eliminated from MLS Cup Playoff contention, but saved a point with a late header from Lucas Sanabria to earn a 1–1 draw against the Houston Dynamo.
3. LAFC’s Son Heung-min Scores for South Korea vs. USMNT
LAFC’s Son Heung-min put up a goal and assist for South Korea in a 2–0 win over the U.S. men’s national team, but his best moment came with a sharp-angle finish on the opening goal after sneaking past American and Whitecaps defender Tristan Blackmon.
2. Owen Wolff’s Perfect Touch and Finish for Austin FC
Owen Wolff has been in fine form for Austin FC with seven goal contributions in his last seven games. He made the most of a long ball, with a deft controlling touch before finishing in a 2–1 win over Sporting Kansas City.
1. Célio Pompeu Blasts Home for St. Louis CITY SC
St. Louis CITY SC weren’t able to come away with the win despite putting up 43 shots against FC Dallas, but their goal in the 1–1 draw was a stellar strike from distance from Célio Pompeu to open the scoring.