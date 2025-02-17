MLS Jersey Rankings 2025: All 30 New Jerseys Ranked Worst to Best
It wasn’t so long ago MLS jerseys were among the most boring in world soccer.
Thankfully, that era is over. No longer the league of plain white kits and sometimes peeling crests. Now, team tradition, local ties, and storylines are tied into exciting and artistic kits.
Sure, there are still some pretty plain kits. But nothing quite compares to the blandness that The Athletic looked into in 2019 when nearly every team had a white kit with little to no detail.
30. New England Revolution - Secondary
The New England Revolution called this the “White Pine” kit, trying to draw from the pine trees throughout the Northeast. Unfortunately, the colors combined with the Gillette sponsor make this look like toothpaste or shaving cream. I hereby declare it “The Shaving Cream Kit.”
29. San Diego FC - Debut kits
San Diego's new MLS team had the potential to create great vibes. Yet, it was announced that it would go by simply San Diego FC and wear kits that look extremely templated. Imagine if the little sliver of color on the primary kit was the whole thing.
Look at the San Diego Wave of the NWSL to see what a San Diego soccer team can do. They are so colorful, vibrant and fun. Not so much for Chucky Lozano and his new MLS side.
28. Orlando City SC - Primary
With purple and gold, Orlando City SC has one of the best color palettes of any MLS club. Unfortunately, they forgot the gold part in this year’s kit and added a design that gives a warmup shirt rather than a primary kit.
27. Chicago Fire - Secondary
Remember what we were saying about the plain white kits? Why, hello there, Chicago Fire FC. Yes, it’s blue––but it’s boring. Onto the next.
26. San Jose Earthquakes - Primary
Oh, uh. That’s something. There are many actual images and prints about the San Jose Earthquakes' history, but there’s just a lot going on, and none of it really fits together. At least from afar, they’ll look like the San Jose Earthquakes of recent years.
25. Houston Dynamo FC - Primary
When the Houston Dynamo introduced blue to its colour scheme, it confused more than a few people. It’s not far from the ocean, but the Dynamo created a historic identity in orange and black. It’s a fine kit; it didn’t take much originality or bravery.
Their electric purple “Still Holdin'” secondary kit is beautiful, though.
24. Minnesota United - Secondary
Minnesota United's Northern Lights and Starry Night kits were some of the most original and exciting kits in MLS in 2024. While this kit brings them back to their original sky-blue identity, it feels like they lost some of the magic.
23. FC Dallas - Secondary
Is it wrong to say it doesn’t feel like the right kit for a team making such intense investments as Luciano Acosta? The off-white is okay, and the red trim is nice, but when I think of FC Dallas, I think of red and blue hoops—not this.
22. Nashville SC - Secondary
Nashville SC will always be known for its primary yellow kits. This one is okay and uses the other color from their logo, so it represents things well. It keeps the club's “electric” feel since joining MLS; it just doesn’t offer too much excitement.
21. Colorado Rapids - Primary
I see what the Colorado Rapids were going for on this one, but it is too close to the toothpaste and shaving cream aesthetic so perfectly achieved by the New England Revolution.
It’s supposed to represent the rushing waters of the Rocky Mountains, but that doesn’t come through unless you’re up close.
20. D.C. United - Secondary
Some class in the Capitol. After years of plain white secondary kits to go with their sharp-black primaries, D.C. United’s new off-white base color with trims of local designs representing the city’s music history in Funk, Soul, and Go-Go brings a good amount of fun.
For an away kit, it represents a part of the city few would associate it with, and that’s pretty cool.
19. New York Red Bulls - Secondary
The New York Red Bulls wore one of the best MLS kits in the MLS Cup Final, a spicy black and red with an exciting design. This one sees them with a spotty and inconsistent design, as well as a stone color that looks more like it belongs in Minecraft than a soccer pitch.
18. Sporting Kansas City - Primary
Sporting Kansas City have had a strong history in MLS kits and have an established identity. They’re sticking to that, even if it’s not very exciting. Props to the club, though, for continuing to find storylines for the same kit year after year.
This one? The state line and the community.
17. LAFC - Secondary
The last time LAFC had a white kit with gold trim and no black was during their inaugural MLS season. This one is a lot cleaner than that, and the design on the collar elevates it. It’s classy but not too exciting.
16. New York City FC - Primary
For a city as vibrant as New York, there’s a lot one could do with an NYCFC kit, even while sticking to the baby blue template of City Football Group. NYCFC’s crest underwent a touchup for the 10th anniversary season, and I’d have loved to see a bit of the orange in the logo make its way onto the kit.
The design is nice but average––very clearly a City kit.
15. Real Salt Lake - Secondary
Real Salt Lake have one of the best kits in their “Peak Utah” home strip, but the new one is a brave move that pretty well pays off. Sporting KC has had some checkered MLS kits in the past, but an RSL one is a bold choice, and it works well.
It also seems like it could be the foundation for an RSL secondary identity for years to come.
14. St. Louis CITY SC - Primary
It’s a unique color that St. Louis has to work with, but they’ve used it well. The collar makes this one unique, but it sticks with a simple yet sharp identity the club has achieved in its first few years. Even though it’s close to pink, it’s a very identifiable kit.
13. Austin FC - Primary
Can we start with a shoutout to Matthew McConaughey and the cinematic kit reveal video? That alone could top several lists. The kit, introduced as The Heartbeat Kit, goes all in on the Verde.
The templated touches of black add some dimension, making it a completely fine kit but a far cry from some of their more original past designs.
Can we talk about the kit launch video again?
12. Charlotte FC - Secondary
A sharp, feisty kit with the beautiful touch of using the alternate crest for the badge. Charlotte FC didn’t take many risks with their 2025 shirt, but they killed it with the ones they did. The silver trim works perfectly, and it’s an ideal kit for a club associated with the NFL’s Carolina Panthers.
Wilfried Zaha whipping down the wing in this will be stunning, but the otherwise all-black kit pushes it down the list.
11. Atlanta United - Primary
The plan for Atlanta United kits is quite simple. Five stripes of red and black. It’s quickly became one of the most iconic strips in MLS and is exceptionally easy to identify. Even with the similar styles each year, they’ve been able to modernize the look and keep it sharp as they approach their decade mark as a club.
Extra marks for the stripe continuing down the shorts.
10. Columbus Crew - Secondary
Columbus Crew SC had a scary offseason. Is that why they have goosebumps? Kidding aside, the bravery to put together something like this is outstanding; it’s sharp, jumps off the screen and will look great on Diego Rossi.
Their secondary kit based on a TV show is great too, with the home kit looking frighteningly close to Charlie Brown’s sweater in Charlie Brown’s Christmas.
9. FC Cincinnati - Primary
FC Cincinnati have had a fascinating kit history but have often looked quite sharp. This one is nice, with the orange sash returning that color, but it seems more destined for the USL than MLS.
That is what they were going for, a throwback to their USL kits for the club’s 10th anniversary, but it seems like it’s giving up on some of the luster they’ve had in the last several years. Then again, it’s a new era in Cincinnati with Luciano Acosta out and club record signing Kévin Denkey in.
8. Toronto FC - Primary
Finally, a red kit! The bar has been so low for Toronto FC kits, but they’ve continued to trip over it in recent seasons. For a club nicknamed The Reds, they’ve not worn red since 2022, releasing grey and white kits in the past few seasons.
The steps and wave design add some new hues, but returning to any red was highly needed. However, don’t expect Lorenzo Insigne to wear it much.
7. Philadelphia Union - Secondary
Wow! That’s a kit! Nicknamed “The Voltage Kit,” Philadelphia have thrown back to an era of past baby blues and added some lighting strikes to it. It’s taking a chance, original and harkens back to a previous era for the club.
It might not suit everyone, and the reasoning behind the electricity is a bit unclear, but it’s pretty sweet. I also love the minimalist secondary crest of the snake.
6. Vancouver Whitecaps FC - Primary
After years of inconsistent kits, the Vancouver Whitecaps have finally found an identity with the hoop. While it’s a throwback to the kits they wore in the 1979 NASL Soccer Bowl, it fits seamlessly into their MLS history with minor updates since its re-introduction in 2019.
It’s a Whitecaps kit, but unlike other kits in this list, it doesn’t have many ties to the city. While having something like Seattle seems possible for a city like Vancouver, this is a sharp and identifiable kit for 2025.
5. Inter Miami CF - Primary and Secondary
The only non-expansion club to announce two new kits for 2025, there’s little doubt these shirts with “Messi 10” on the back will be flying off shelves—really, it didn’t matter what they looked like.
The pink “Euforia” kit seems like a nod to Messi’s past accolades in the striped shirts of Argentina and FC Barcelona, with a modern touch while sticking with the bright pink of the Herons. Meanwhile, the away black-on-black kit has a sharp look that looks good on the pitch and with a pair of jeans.
Well done all around, and congrats on selling the most kits of any club.
4. CF Montréal - Primary
For the first time since 2020, CF Montréal is bringing back the stripes. After years of debating an identity, switching crests twice and names once, the club is going back to its roots with the thick black and blue stripes.
One could say they’re making an Impact with this look, which recalls their first few years in MLS and the eras of Montréal Impact soccer before them.
3. Portland Timbers - Primary
The Portland Timbers’ have put out some outstanding kits since taking on gold as their accent colour, and this one is no different. From afar, it’s a clean-looking green shirt with gold trim, but up close, you can see the rings imitating a tree or the lumber Timber Joey cuts after every goal.
While still the Adidas template, it’s very clearly a Portland Timbers shirt, approached simply and stunningly.
2. LA Galaxy - Secondary
With an identifiable home kit history, the secondary shirt is the LA Galaxy’s chance to show off, and they’re doing just that in 2025. While the last few dark Galaxy kits have hit blue or green, their 2025 one screams Hollywood.
It’s meant to look like a sunrise, but it can also come off like the bright lights of LA and a little bit like a starry night. There are many ways to take it in, and all are beautiful. Unless maybe it’s the LA traffic?
1 - Seattle Sounders - Secondary
The Seattle Sounders continue to wow with their new kits. With a perfect retro identity for their primary, the club announced Salish Sea kit as their secondary for 2025, featuring a dark blue strip with local Indigenous designs on the front.
The colours blend perfectly with the Pacific Northwest and the Sounders’ identity. The design, which gives the kit texture, comes from three Coast Salish women representing the Puyallup, Muckleshoot and Suquamish Tribes, and their local weaving traditions.
This is the way to go for any club looking to incorporate a good design, good color, and a local connection into their kits. It's incredible stuff, and I can’t wait to see it on the FIFA Club World Cup stage.